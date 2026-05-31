As a child, I was never quite sure what to make of John F. Kennedy. My intuition suggested that he was a thoughtful and inspiring leader whose assassination was a profound loss for America. Yet many media accounts portrayed him as a shallow, image-conscious, power-hungry, and even criminal, playboy. Faced with these contrasting depictions, I found it difficult to determine which reflected the real Kennedy. What was a young person who had never lived through the Kennedy era supposed to believe?

Then I encountered Michael Jackson’s “Tabloid Junkie.” Despite Jackson’s extraordinary global fame, the song received little mainstream attention. As a fan, I was well aware of the extent to which the media had shaped—and often distorted—public perceptions of him. If anyone understood the consequences of sensationalism, misinformation, and media manipulation from personal experience, it was Michael Jackson.

So, what did Michael Jackson tell us in his song, “Tabloid Junkie?” The song is not only an indictment of media behavior, but also a rebuke of the public’s willingness to accept press narratives uncritically. To illustrate his argument, Jackson invokes John F. Kennedy as a powerful reference point.

Let’s walk through the lyrics.

Speculate to break the one you hate

Circulate the lie you confiscate

Assassinate and mutilate

As the hounding media in hysteria

Who’s the next for you to resurrect

JFK exposed the CIA

Truth be told the grassy knoll

As the blackmail story in all your glory

That is a remarkably powerful opening verse. In the line, “speculate to break the one you hate,” Michael Jackson suggests that the media can use rumor, conjecture, and insinuation as weapons to undermine individuals it targets; mere suspicion and innuendo are enough to damage a person’s reputation. The next line, “circulate the lie you confiscate,” takes the critique even further, highlighting the media’s ability to amplify unverified allegations and spread them to a mass audience.

Jackson’s observation echoes the famous saying often attributed to Mark Twain: “A lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts on its shoes.” Once a sensational accusation enters the public sphere, it can acquire a life of its own, regardless of its accuracy. The sentiment is also reflected in Jackson’s own words: “Lies run sprints, the truth runs marathons.” Both quotations capture the same reality—the speed and appeal of scandal often allow falsehoods to outpace the slower, more difficult process of establishing the truth.

The next lyric, “assassinate and mutilate,” can be interpreted as referring to both physical and character assassination. In the case of John F. Kennedy, Jackson suggests that the damage did not end with the assassination itself. In the aftermath of his death, the press, in his view, “mutilated” Kennedy’s public image, reshaping his legacy into something distant from the man he was. Through the line, “Who’s the next for you to resurrect?” Jackson implies that the media reconstructs their enemies posthumously in distorted and selective ways. In this reading, Kennedy is transformed from a diligent, thoughtful, and committed public servant into a caricature of a self-absorbed playboy.

The question then becomes: where does the truth reside? Jackson answers, “Truth be told the grassy knoll.” For those familiar with discussions surrounding the Kennedy assassination, the grassy knoll is commonly associated with theories of a second shooter and the possibility of a broader conspiracy. While belief in some form of conspiracy is widespread, Jackson’s significance lies less in repeating that idea and more in expanding its scope. He implicates not only the possibility of a coordinated physical assassination but also the media’s role in shaping and distorting Kennedy’s posthumous identity. In doing so, he extends the notion of “assassination” beyond the event itself to include the lasting destruction of character in the public imagination.

Let’s move on to the next set of lyrics.

It’s slander

You say it’s not a sword

But with your pen you torture men

You’d crucify the Lord

Here, Michael conveys how media is a tool of empire, with slander serving as one of its most effective weapons. Harm, in this sense, is not limited to physical violence but can take many forms, including psychological and reputational damage. It is reasonable to infer that Jackson was drawing on personal experience when making this observation.

The following lines may be among the most important for listeners to consider. In them, Michael urges the public not to participate in or amplify media manipulation.

And you don’t have to read it, read it

And you don’t have to eat it, eat it

To buy it is to feed it, feed it

So why do we keep foolin’ ourselves?

“Why do we keep foolin’ ourselves?” Jackson’s question turns the focus back on the audience as much as the media. While the media is criticized for shaping and distorting public images, the public is also implicated for accepting and perpetuating those narratives. As the saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

Next came the chorus:

Just because you read it in a magazine

Or see it on the TV screen

Don’t make it factual

Though everybody wants to read all about it

Just because you read it in a magazine

Or see it on the TV screen

Don’t make it factual, actual

They say he’s homosexual

The last line, “They say he’s homosexual,” highlights the media’s tendency to weaponize sex in an effort to undermine a person’s public image. In Kennedy’s case, contradictory claims circulated—portraying him both as a womanizer and, at times, as homosexual, the latter often linked to his close and longstanding friendship with Lem Billings. These conflicting narratives reflect how sexualized rumors can be used less to clarify truth than to reshape perception.

Let’s move on to the second verse.

In the hood

Frame him if you could

Shoot to kill

To blame him if you will

If he dies sympathize

Such false witnesses

Damn self-righteousness

When applied to the Kennedy assassination, the above lyrics are quite powerful, and again, speak to Michael’s understanding of the dual assassination of JFK (physical and character). “Shoot to kill, to blame him if you will” can be interpreted as either referring to Oswald (“Frame him if you could”) or to JFK himself (the press blamed JFK’s vanity for the lax security along his motorcade route).

Next are perhaps the most profound lyrics, “If he dies sympathize, such false witnesses.” It raises the question of whether Jackson is accusing the press of offering insincere expressions of sympathy while simultaneously participating in the construction of misleading narratives about Kennedy’s life and death. In this interpretation, blaming the victim becomes a form of moral posturing, allowing the media to appear self-righteous even as it perpetuates distortion. Jackson ultimately implies that the intent behind the destruction of JFK—captured in the phrase “shoot to kill”—was deliberate from the outset.

In the following lines, Michael shifts away from the Kennedy assassination to more personal critiques of the press, condemning its misrepresentation of his vitiligo diagnosis. He also criticizes them for their treatment of Marilyn Monroe.

In the black

Stab me in the back

In the face

To lie and shame the race

Heroine and Marilyn

As the headline stories of

All your glory

In the rest of the song, MJ essentially repeats the prior lyrics, but it’s worth noting the below:

To read it sanctifies it, ‘fies it

Then why do we keep foolin’ ourselves

Here, Michael once again emphasizes that it is the public that ultimately lends credibility to press narratives. This raises an important question: why do we continue to accept and validate these accounts so readily?

“Tabloid Junkie” stands out as one of the most insightful songs Michael Jackson ever wrote. It deepened my understanding of the broader JFK narrative and encouraged a more critical stance toward the surrounding gossip and media portrayals. Through music’s subtle influence on perception, it also introduced the idea that Kennedy was subjected not only to physical assassination, but also to a sustained character assassination—together forming a kind of dual erasure.

While the physical assassination cannot be undone, Jackson’s message suggests that the ongoing distortion of Kennedy’s character can be resisted. Although JFK cannot be brought back to life, there remains the possibility of revisiting and re-engaging with the ideas and policies he represented.