Monika Wiesak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jim loving's avatar
jim loving
1d

Thanks for this reference. I was not familiar with this MJ song.

In the fall of 2013 I took an Introduction to songwriting course on-line at Coursera, offered from the Berklee school of music. There were thousands of students worldwide taking it. Everyone had to write a song and since it was the 50th anniversary I decided to write about the JFK assassination.

When researching previous songs I discovered that there were several hundred songs written about the assassination. My top 3 are:

1- Sound of Silence, 1964 Paul Simon (he wrote it to capture what the country felt like. There was the silence of grief and the silence regarding the truth of what happened. My favorite version of that song was actually a cover by Disturbed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9Dg-g7t2l4&list=RDu9Dg-g7t2l4&start_radio=1

2- The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead, 1992, XTC. There was a music video, definitely worth watching. It was banned from MTV for many years. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYupSHWEJxA&list=RDpYupSHWEJxA&start_radio=1

3- Murder Most Foul, 2020, Bob Dylan. Released on my birthday, this is the best song on the assasination in my opinion. Dylan also talks about “they killed him once and killed him twice, killed him like a human sacrifice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgSgZjRp5YA&list=RDbgSgZjRp5YA&start_radio=1

Thanks for posting.

Reply
Share
the Martian's avatar
the Martian
1d

Michael was correct about the press. JFK’s second posthumous assassination is covered in James DiEugenio’s article on the subject https://www.kennedysandking.com/john-f-kennedy-articles/the-posthumous-assassination-of-john-f-kennedy . I contend there was a third such when on the 50th anniversary of LBJ’s death, they gave him credit for the Civil Rights Act and blamed JFK for Viet Nam when the reverse was true.

I wonder if Michael foresaw the ways he was going to be martyred in the press for all his work with children. For chrissake they are still going on about the Neverland fiasco even after they were proven to be liars.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Monika Wiesak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture