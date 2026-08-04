I recently read Noam Chomsky’s Rethinking Camelot. I found it a fascinating book, though not for the reasons Chomsky likely intended. Rather than convincing me of its historical accuracy, I was struck by its effectiveness as a work of propaganda.

The book appears to serve two primary purposes. First, it portrays John F. Kennedy as a committed warmonger whose death had no meaningful impact on the course of world events. Second, it narrows the debate surrounding Kennedy’s assassination to a single question: whether he was genuinely committed to withdrawing U.S. forces from Vietnam. More specifically, the issue is not whether Kennedy intended to withdraw troops—there is little dispute in the historical record that he did—but whether that withdrawal was contingent upon favorable military conditions. Chomsky argues that the latter was the case.

Although Chomsky insists that Rethinking Camelot is not fundamentally a book about Kennedy’s assassination, he nonetheless contends that the answer to the Vietnam withdrawal question bears directly “on the thesis that Kennedy was killed in a high-level conspiracy.” Chomsky gives no serious consideration to the possibility that a high-level plot could have existed independent of Vietnam as a motive. In this respect, he shares a basic assumption with much of the JFK research community. In my Substack article, “JFK: Myth vs. Reality,” I argued that such assumptions unfairly limit the search for truth and, in doing so, undermine the pursuit of genuine justice for the murdered president.

This is not to suggest that Vietnam policy should be dismissed as a possible motive for the assassination. Rather, the mistake lies in assuming that resolving the Vietnam question necessarily resolves the assassination question. Nevertheless, the question of Vietnam is of immense historical importance. Given its impact upon millions of lives, it deserves deep exploration.

Noam Chomsky once declared, “Who cares [who killed JFK]. Plenty of people get killed all the time, why does it matter that one of them had to be John F. Kennedy? … It’s just taking energy away from serious issues to the ones that don’t matter.” In his book, released on the 30-year anniversary of JFK’s assassination, Chomsky places the focus on two years prior, 1991, what he calls the “thirtieth anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s escalation of the US intervention in South Vietnam,” which he deems to be a far more important topic of conversation. Chomsky argues that JFK was a mere continuum along the spectrum of the American empire, and that what occurred in 1961 has far more historical significance than what occurred in 1963. In Chomsky’s view it is the year 1961 that set in motion the tragic Vietnam war escalation that took off in mass in the mid-1960s. Indeed, he labeled it a “curious coincidence” that during this tragic anniversary (1991) there was “renewed fascination with the Kennedy era” which he attributed to Oliver Stone’s film JFK which purported that JFK was killed in large part over a decision to withdraw from Vietnam.

Chomsky argues that from the start JFK was militarily minded and had no interest in learning about the people of South Vietnam or achieving a peaceful policy of neutralization in the region. The record, however, indicates otherwise. Even prior to entering the presidency, JFK was warned by outgoing President Dwight Eisenhower, that combat troops would likely be required in neighboring Laos. Eisenhower told Kennedy that seeking a policy of neutralization was out of the question. Neutralization is a policy by which different factions, including Communist elements, share a government. “It would be fatal,” Eisenhower told Kennedy, “for us to permit Communists to insert themselves into the Laotian government.”

Prior to JFK’s presidency, the CIA and the Eisenhower administration had backed the right-wing Laotian military leader General Phoumi Nosavan. In the early weeks of his presidency, Kennedy met alone with Laos ambassador Winthrop Brown. Brown critiqued the CIA’s and Pentagon’s endorsement of General Nosavan and told Kennedy that Laos could be united only under the neutralist leader Souvanna Phouma and JFK was very receptive to Brown’s perspective. Brown recounted of JFK, “Among the first questions he asked me was, ‘What kind of people are these people?’ … And my heart leapt up when he asked that question since I had long since come to the conclusion that the mistakes in our policy were fundamentally based upon a misjudgment of the characters and abilities and motivations and personalities.”

Michael Forrestal, who served as Assistant to the President for Far Eastern Affairs, shared what JFK had often expressed to him, “Now, if we could only get these people to (in the case of Laos) realize that the United States is not dead set on supporting one faction against another, that our interests out there really are - we couldn’t care less actually. We would like to see them independent. We would like to see them be themselves - and not be Chinese or be French or be British or be U.S. How can we get that thought across?” Forrestal continued, “In that area of the world his main theme was: the more they are themselves, the better for the United States. Let’s not try to tell them what to do, and how to behave in each case. Let’s stimulate them to be more themselves.”

While negotiating the neutralization of Laos, President Kennedy put out feelers with the North Vietnamese to gauge their interest in negotiating the same for Vietnam. William Sullivan, UN adviser to the Bureau of Far Eastern Affairs in the State Department, recounted these negotiation attempts in his 1970 oral history at the JFK Library:

When we had achieved the agreement on Laos, [Assistant Secretary of State for Far Eastern Affairs Averell] Harriman asked for and got permission from the President to have some private, very private bilateral talks with the North Vietnamese to see if we could reach any similar agreement or see if we could negotiate an agreement on Vietnam. … It was set up for us by the intermediation of the Burmese. It was a very discreet fellow named Jim Barrington. ... Jim was the head of the Burmese delegation to the Geneva talks. And he got the North Vietnamese Foreign minister, and Ha Von Lau … to come to his hotel room. Averell Harriman and I slipped up a back street and alley to go into the back door of this hotel room. We had to do that because Geneva’s a relatively small town. And all these hotels are fairly close to each other. This was a small hotel fairly near the railroad station. Had we come cross the main square and driven up in front of it, I think everybody in town would have seen it. So, instead, we walked up this back street and went in and had this session with the two Vietnamese, Ung Van Khiem who was then the foreign minister, who is now the minister of interior and Ha Van Lau and Averell and myself. … We got absolutely nowhere. We hit a stone wall. The North Vietnamese quite clearly were not interested in negotiating at that time. They were adamant in their positions. ... So we got nowhere. ... As I said, the President personally and specifically had sanctioned it. I don’t think it’s ever yet come to public notice or public print. But it’s quite clear at that time that they were not interested. But it is also clear that the President was interested. … We were interested in any prospects whatsoever that they were interested in negotiating with us and having some talks under any form or forum or format. We just wanted to see if there were any prospects of negotiating. And they were just dead against it. … There were two or three lines converging. I think Averell Harriman’s line always was that once you get the Laotian settlement that you might be able to expand it into a larger area of understanding, and, particularly, if you got the Soviets to recognize that it suited their interests as well as ours to try to neutralize the whole Indochina area, that otherwise it might fall prey to the Chinese, and that we might be able to build therefore on the Laos settlement as something which would move toward a larger settlement in the whole Indochina area. That’s one thread. And the other thread was that if you get the Laos thing tamped down and you’re going to have this continuing confrontation with the North Vietnamese, that yes, you could do a neater, more surgical job in Vietnam. That’s sort of the JCS [Joint Chiefs of Staff] viewpoint. Now, I think the President shared a little of both, as to say, he recognized the military logic of the latter argument. But I think his efforts were all directed toward the former. And I think this is why he did authorize us to have this session with the North Vietnamese in Geneva. At heart he was constantly looking for opportunities to see if we could expand from the Laos agreement, but at the same time feeling more confident about his military posture in Vietnam once Laos had been tidied up.

JFK’s secrecy around approaching the North Vietnamese was likely centered around the unpopularity of such an approach, including within much of his own staff. Deputy Special Assistant for National Security Affairs Walt Rostow wrote to JFK, “I submit that it would be unwise and contrary to the lessons of past and current experience to negotiate with the Communists before we have moved to buy time in Viet-Nam and indicated by deeds that the U.S. is serious about saving South Vietnam.”

On May 10, and again on May 18, 1961, JFK’s military suggested he send combat troops into Vietnam. The U.S. already had military advisors in Vietnam from the Eisenhower days but no combat troops. In the Fall of 1961, JFK sent General Maxwell Taylor and Walt Rostow to Vietnam. As a result of the mission, on November 8, 1961, Defense Secretary Robert McNamara and the Joint Chiefs of Staff recommended sending an initial eight thousand combat troops “without delay” and expanding to as many as 220,000 combat troops. McNamara informed JFK “short of the introduction of US forces on a substantial scale” the fall of South Vietnam would be likely. He further stated that the sending in of troops must be “accompanied by a warning through some channel to Hanoi that continued support of the Viet Cong will lead to punitive retaliation against North Vietnam.” Taylor recommended the same, “It is clear to me that the time may come in our relations to Southeast Asia when we must declare our intention to attack the source of guerrilla aggression in North Viet-Nam and impose on the Hanoi Government a price for participating in the current war which is commensurate with the damage being inflicted on its neighbors to the south.” The Secretary of State, Dean Rusk, noted to JFK that he was in agreement with the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that troops must be supplied in large scale to prevent the fall of South Vietnam. He declared, “The fall of South Viet-Nam to Communism would lead to the fairly rapid extension of Communist control, or complete accommodation to Communism, in the rest of mainland Southeast Asia and in Indonesia. The strategic implications worldwide, particularly in the Orient, would be extremely serious.” The President’s Special Assistant for National Security Affairs McGeorge Bundy added to the chorus of those recommending a combat troop commitment.

However, despite all this advice, JFK was hesitant. General Maxwell Taylor noted in a November 6 White House meeting memo, that the President “is instinctively against introduction of US forces.”

Kennedy rejected the virtually unanimous recommendation of his advisors. General Maxwell Taylor recalled in a later interview, “I don’t recall anyone who was strongly against [sending combat troops], except one man and that was the President. The President just didn’t want to be convinced that this was the right thing to do. … It was really the President’s personal conviction that the US ground troops shouldn’t go in.”

In a November 11 memo to the President, National Security Advisor Walt Rostow questioned JFK’s reluctance to commit combat troops, and essentially implied that JFK’s policy was one of weakness, “Without the troop commitment, the Communists (who have been reading of our fears of white men in Asia and of Nehru’s line on Ho Chi Minh) will believe they still have plenty of room for maneuver and to continue infiltration. An ambiguous signal to them is dangerous; and, whatever the rhetoric, they will interpret our policy by deeds, not words. The deeds proposed are, indeed, ambiguous.”

According to the meeting notes from a November 15 NSC (National Security Council) meeting:

The President expressed the fear of becoming involved simultaneously on two fronts on opposite sides of the world. He questioned the wisdom of involvement in Viet Nam since the basis thereof is not completely clear. By comparison he noted that Korea was a case of clear aggression which was opposed by the United States and other members of the U.N. The conflict in Viet Nam is more obscure and less flagrant. … The President said that he could even make a rather strong case against intervening in an area 10,000 miles away … where millions have been spent for years with no success. ... Mr. Rusk suggested that firmness in Viet Nam in the manner and form of that in Berlin might achieve desired results in Viet Nam without resort to combat. The President disagreed with the suggestion on the basis that the issue was clearly defined in Berlin and opposing forces identified whereas in Viet Nam the issue is vague and action is by guerrillas, sometimes in a phantom-like fashion. Mr. McNamara expressed an opinion that action would become clear if U.S. forces were involved since this power would be applied against sources of Viet Cong power including those in North Viet Nam. The President observed that it was not clear to him just where these U.S. forces would base their operations other than from aircraft carriers which seemed to him to be quite vulnerable. The President asked what nations would possibly support the U.S. intervention in Viet Nam, listing Pakistan, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand (?). Mr. Rusk replied that they all would but the President implied doubts because of the pitfalls of the particular type of war in Viet Nam. He described it as being more a political issue, of different magnitude and (again) less defined than the Korean War. The President asked how he could justify the proposed courses of action in Viet Nam while at the same time ignoring Cuba. General Lemnitzer hastened to add that the JCS feel that even at this point the United States should go into Cuba.

On the same day, McGeorge Bundy wrote to JFK, “I’ve told the Secretary [of State Dean Rusk] frankly that you feel the need to have someone on this job that is wholly responsive to your policy, and that you really do not get that sense from most of us.” Kennedy’s frustration boiled over at a November 27 staff meeting when he stated, “When policy is decided on, people on the spot must support it or get out.” McNamara agreed to take responsibility for carrying out JFK’s Vietnam policy. As author John Newman wrote in his book JFK and Vietnam, “Kennedy turned down the combat troops, not when the decision was clouded by ambiguities and contradictions … but when … all concerned agreed Vietnam’s fate hung in the balance, and when his principal advisors told him that vital US interests in the region and the world were at stake.”

JFK believed that the way to best help South Vietnam was not through a massive US military presence, but through economic and social programs. In August of 1961, he wrote to South Vietnamese President Ngô Đình Diệm, who had requested increased US military support, “Military operations will not achieve lasting results unless economic and social programs are continued and accelerated.” JFK’s wife, Jackie, stated about Vietnam in early 1964 that her husband “always said the political there was so much more important than the military.”

While JFK did not agree to his advisors’ proposals regarding the Americanization of the war, he did agree to expand the number of military advisors in South Vietnam and supply general military aid to support the South Vietnamese against the North Vietnamese. Roger Hilsman, the head of State Department intelligence, said JFK agreed for two reasons, one, “as a token, to keep the military quiet,” and two, “to carry out the Thompson / Hilsman counterinsurgency ideas. Now, counterinsurgency means to him don’t use military measures. Don’t chase the Viet Cong, you see. And don’t send American troops, because Americans with white faces will--well, white and black American faces they’ll drive the peasants into the arms of the communists. What counterinsurgency means is: Persuade the Vietnamese that they must do it, ‘it’s their war’ (quote, unquote); protect the peasants; win the peasants, through land reform, et cetera; arm the peasants; don’t chase Viet Cong; don’t use military measures.” JFK’s own statements support this. He told economist and diplomat John Kenneth Galbraith, “There are limits to the number of defeats I can defend in one twelve-month period. I’ve [already] had the Bay of Pigs and pulling out of Laos.” He likely also felt he had to make some effort to assist South Vietnam without getting fully involved and turning it into an American war. As Robert Kennedy recounted years later, JFK gave assistance at the request of the South Vietnamese, who sought American help. By the late 1960s, the South Vietnamese no longer wanted the Americans in South Vietnam, but the U.S. remained there because it wanted to be there. During a November 26, 1967, interview on CBS’ Face the Nation, Robert Kennedy argued these were two very different moral positions. Indeed, JFK explicitly stated at a May 1963 press conference that if South Vietnam submitted an official request for US withdrawal, the U.S. would do so immediately.

Another controversial issue Chomsky addresses in Rethinking Camelot is the use of defoliation as a military tactic in Vietnam, a policy for which he assigns substantial responsibility to Kennedy. Indeed, it has not been uncommon in the mainstream press to blame JFK, with headlines such as Politico’s “U.S. launches spraying of Agent Orange, Jan. 18, 1962,” where the author declares, “in 1962, President John F. Kennedy gave final approval to “Operation Ranch Hand” — a massive effort to defoliate the forests of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos with an herbicide known as Agent Orange.” Given the seriousness of these accusations, it is important to address them.

Due to the pursuit of the neutralization of Laos, which made that country’s border with South Vietnam less secure (the North Vietnamese would infiltrate into South Vietnam via Laos), President Diệm appealed the U.S. for assistance with a defoliant program, for better control of the roads and trails along Vietnam’s borders. Additionally, President Diệm expressed concern about there being large areas in the remote regions of his country where the Viet Cong had forced Montagnards to clear land and plant rice. He therefore proposed that efforts should be made to destroy these crops before they could be harvested, to deny the Viet Cong crossing into South Vietnam a food supply.

In a memorandum dated November 3, 1961, the Joint Chiefs of Staff recommended to the Secretary of Defense, Robert McNamara, that Admiral Harry D. Felt, the Commander in Chief of the US Pacific Command (CINCPAC), be authorized to implement a limited defoliation plan.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs William Bundy provided a detailed assessment of the proposed defoliation program, outlining both its potential advantages and drawbacks. On the positive side, he noted that U.S. diplomatic and military representatives in South Vietnam unanimously recommended approval without reservation. Preliminary field tests had also yielded encouraging results, and authorizing the program would comply with President Diệm’s wishes.

Bundy also identified several significant concerns. Most notably, he warned that North Vietnam would almost certainly exploit the program for propaganda purposes by accusing the United States of engaging in chemical or biological warfare. He further observed that any meaningful military benefit would depend upon the South Vietnamese government’s ability to commit ground forces and implement a coordinated operational plan. Despite these reservations, Bundy concluded that, from a military standpoint, the proposed program merited approval.

On November 30, 1961, President Kennedy accepted a scaled-back version of the joint recommendation of the Departments of State and Defense, resulting in the issuance of National Security Action Memorandum (NSAM) 115. The memorandum authorized only the limited use of defoliation for the clearance of key transportation routes—areas where the Viet Cong frequently concealed themselves in vegetation to stage ambushes— and stipulated that each operation required prior approval from the President himself.

This NSAM came during a period of heightened Cold War tensions. Shortly before Kennedy’s decision, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev had overseen the testing of the largest nuclear bomb ever detonated, despite ongoing efforts by Kennedy to negotiate a nuclear test ban treaty. At the same time, Kennedy was facing pressure from military advisers to deploy large numbers of US combat troops to Vietnam and, in some discussions, to consider the possible use of nuclear weapons in Southeast Asia. In comparison, the proposed use of herbicides for limited roadway clearance likely appeared far less consequential. The chemicals involved were commercially available weed killers that had already been widely used in the United States, including on more than 400 million acres for purposes such as clearing vegetation around power lines and other infrastructure. Measured against the much more extreme military options being presented, the authorization of a limited defoliation program may not have seemed an extraordinary step at the time.

Approximately one year later, on November 30, 1962, President Kennedy expanded the authority for approving herbicide operations by granting Vietnam Ambassador Frederick Nolting and General Paul D. Harkins, Commander of the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (COMUSMACV), the ability to authorize future applications without seeking presidential approval for each individual operation. This delegation of authority, however, remained narrowly defined. It applied only to the clearing of roadsides, power lines, railroads, and other lines of communication, as well as areas surrounding depots, airfields, and other military installations. The authority did not extend to crop destruction operations. Nor did Kennedy authorize broader herbicide missions designed to support general field operations or target larger areas, such as Viet Cong base zones. The instructions sent to Saigon made clear that any operations beyond these specified limits required approval from the “highest authority.”

Until the fall of 1962, President Kennedy had resisted pressure to authorize Viet Cong crop destruction operations. On September 25, 1962, South Vietnamese Minister Nguyễn Đình Thuần traveled to Washington and met personally with Kennedy to discuss the issue. Thuần argued that destroying Viet Cong food supplies was essential to shortening the war and would provide assistance to the Montagnards, who were attempting to restrict Viet Cong movement through remote regions.

Kennedy responded by asking whether South Vietnamese forces could reliably distinguish Viet Cong crops from those belonging to the civilian population. Thuần replied that the targeted crops were located primarily in remote and uninhabited areas, that intelligence capabilities had improved, and that Montagnard communities themselves had requested such operations. At the time, South Vietnamese forces were already attempting to destroy what they identified as Viet Cong crops through methods such as pulling, cutting, burning, strafing, and the use of napalm. From the South Vietnamese perspective, chemical herbicides represented not a fundamentally new tactic, but rather a less costly and more efficient means of conducting an existing aspect of the war.

Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara noted that, because herbicides were commercially available through international markets, he found it surprising that President Diệm had not proposed purchasing the chemicals with South Vietnamese funds if the United States declined to provide them. Assistant Secretary of Defense William P. Bundy responded that the United States would likely still bear responsibility for any crop destruction operations, even if the South Vietnamese obtained and used the chemicals independently. Lieutenant General Victor Krulak observed that Vietnamese forces already possessed the necessary chemicals, sprayers, and helicopters and thus had the capability to conduct defoliation and crop destroying herbicide missions on their own without the consent of the United States. Only by a gentlemen’s agreement did the Vietnamese recognize an American veto over the use of herbicides and associated equipment. He cautioned that future divergences between the U.S. and South Vietnamese viewpoints could lead to the use of herbicides by the South Vietnamese with neither the knowledge nor consent of US officials.

The Joint Chiefs presented their final position to the Secretary of Defense on September 29. They noted that responsible American officials at multiple levels of command had repeatedly requested authorization for a limited trial of crop destruction operations. They also emphasized the urgent appeals of South Vietnamese officials, including the recent personal request from Minister Nguyễn Đình Thuần. Based on these considerations, the Joint Chiefs recommended that controlled quantities of herbicides be provided to the Government of Vietnam (GVN) for use in crop destruction operations. On October 2, 1962, President Kennedy authorized a restricted one-time crop destruction. It required that any target areas chosen be submitted to Washington for final clearance, meaning White House approval, before spraying began.

Regarding Kennedy’s decision, aide Michael Forrestal wrote in an internal memorandum dated October 4, 1962, that the president acted with the strong encouragement “of Secretary McNamara, General Taylor, the field, and just about everybody else you could think of.” Forrestal believed that Kennedy’s reasoning was largely based on the view that a president could not consistently reject the recommendations of his military advisers, adding, “I believe his main train of thinking was that you cannot say no to your military advisors all the time, and with this I agree.”

Nevertheless, Kennedy remained uneasy about the program. In his 1964 oral history interview with the JFK Library, Michael Forrestal recalled the president’s reaction upon discovering that activities were being carried out beyond the scope of what he had approved:

One of the things that we had a lot of trouble with in the White House was crop destruction. President Kennedy was quite violent about that. He discovered that one of the techniques that was being used was the defoliation (the nice word - the more crude, destruction) of crops; the theory being that you could deny food to the Viet Cong if you did this. Well, of course, it’s very difficult for a Vietnamese to distinguish between a Viet Cong and somebody who is loyal to the Government, and it is an impossible thing for Americans to do. … President Kennedy felt strongly about this, and he ordered a complete halt of all these operations until Jerry Wiesner [Jerome B. Wiesner] got into this. He told Jerry Wiesner to take a look at this, and Jerry did and was appalled at what he found. We stopped it all. We conducted some experiments in the United States and, I think, in the Canal Zone to first of all find out a technique that would really be effective and precise and could be pinpointed. Then we went out to Saigon and said, “Now if you’re going to do this (and we’re somewhat doubtful whether it’s a good thing to do) we’re certain you should only do it where there is no normal cultivation - where you can be sure the only cultivation that you see has to be Viet Cong and nothing else.” … President Kennedy … was quite clear about it. He just didn’t want to get involved in this kind of thing.

Beginning in 1964, following Kennedy’s assassination, the restraints placed on chemical crop destruction began to slowly crumble. Agent Orange was introduced in 1965, and the use of spray chemicals rose exponentially in 1966 and 1967. Eighty percent of herbicides sprayed in the herbicide program (1962 to 1971) were applied during the period from 1966 to 1969. Five million acres of forest and 500,000 acres of farmland were destroyed. The preparation known as Agent Orange accounted for approximately 11.2 million gallons of the close to 19 million total gallons sprayed. In October 1969, the Department of Defense imposed restrictions on the use of Agent Orange in areas near populated regions after a National Institutes of Health study found that it could cause birth defects and stillbirths in mice. These findings contributed to the eventual termination of the herbicide spraying program.

Does JFK deserve responsibility for his role in the Vietnam War? Yes, absolutely. But is it fair to hold him as largely responsible for the extensive chemical spraying campaign that occurred primarily in the late 1960s? No, it is not.

As has been shown, JFK was very concerned and uneasy about the issue, “violent” to use Michael Forrestal’s term. It is reminiscent of JFK’s approval to resume nuclear testing in the spring of 1962, after Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev dropped the largest nuclear bomb in history. Jackie Kennedy spoke of her husband’s internal struggle during this time, ““I can remember him being so worried at the time, about our resuming you know, and how long you could possibly put it off. … That was a terrible time for him. … There was nothing that worried him more through ’61 and ’62 than all this testing.”

Does JFK’s approval to resume nuclear testing mean that he was disingenuous in seeking a nuclear test ban treaty? No, rather it motivated him even more to push for a successful negotiation with the Soviets to ban nuclear testing. A similar pattern can be seen in the herbicide issue. Kennedy was reluctant to approve their use, but ultimately accepted a limited program under strict controls, recognizing that preventing South Vietnam from using commercially available products already widely used in the United States would not be an easy battle for him to win.

But it may help explain Kennedy’s openness to Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring and his decision to ask his scientific adviser, Jerome Wiesner, to investigate the claims raised in the book. Wiesner was the same adviser to whom Kennedy had expressed concerns about herbicide use in South Vietnam. Kennedy’s support for examining the environmental concerns raised by Carson contributed significantly to broader federal investigations into pesticide use, the eventual ban on DDT, and the scientific research—including studies such as the National Institutes of Health investigation into Agent Orange—that helped bring about the end of large-scale military herbicide applications.

Furthermore, placing blame on Kennedy for the extensive use of Agent Orange during the latter half of the 1960s requires an additional assumption: that he would have expanded the war in Vietnam on the same scale as his successor, Lyndon Johnson. This leads to another central argument in Chomsky’s book—his claim that JFK was only planning to withdraw from Vietnam in a winning scenario. According to Chomsky, because South Vietnam was facing serious setbacks by 1964 and 1965, Kennedy, had he remained in office, would have been compelled to increase the US military commitment in much the same way Johnson ultimately did.

Let us, again, look at the record. Not long after Kennedy had agreed to increase the number of advisors in South Vietnam, he sent United States Ambassador to India John Kenneth Galbriath to South Vietnam, specifically asking him to write up a report critical of American military intervention in Vietnam. As James K. Galbraith, John Kenneth’s son, stated, “Kennedy knew what he wanted, he knew what my father would deliver, which he did.” Upon reading Galbraith’s report, JFK told his aides, “to be prepared to seize any favorable moment to reduce our involvement, recognizing that the moment might yet be some time away.” Kennedy then passed on Galbraith’s report to Defense Secretary McNamara, asking him to come up with withdrawal plans for the US advisors. In his book JFK and Vietnam, Professor John Newman described the moment, in May 1962, when McNamara informed the military of the need for a withdrawal plan:

[The Secretary stated] that it was not the job of the United States to assume responsibility for the war but to develop South Vietnamese capability to do so. He then asked when that point could be reached. … Harkins’ chin nearly hit the table. Harkins responded that MACV had hardly thought about this, and that they had been too busy expanding their structure to think about how it might all be dismantled. McNamara then ordered MACV to devise a plan for turning full responsibility over to South Vietnam and reducing the size of our military command, and to submit this plan at the next [SECDEF] conference.

At the July 1962 conference, McNamara again asked for withdrawal planning. On January 25, 1963, Kennedy angrily phoned Roger Hilsman complaining about a front-page story in The New York Times regarding a US general visiting Vietnam. He ordered Hilsman to stop military visits that seemed to increase the US commitment to Vietnam and told him, “The United States must keep a low profile in Vietnam so we can negotiate its neutralization like we did in Laos.” He then issued National Security Action Memorandum 217 forbidding “high-ranking military and civilian personnel” from going to South Vietnam without being cleared by the State Department. JFK had not only considered pursuing a policy of neutralization in Vietnam early in his presidency, despite Chomsky’s claims that he never had any interest in it, but again in 1963. On May 9, 1963, he reached out to Roger Hilsman to prepare for the neutralization of Vietnam. Hilsman recalled in a later interview:

[Kennedy] began to instruct me … to position ourselves to do in Vietnam what we had done in Laos, i.e., to negotiate the neutralization of Vietnam. He had made a decision on this. He did not make it public of course, but he had certainly communicated it to me as I say, in four-letter words, good earthy Anglo-Saxon four-letter words, and every time that I failed to do something [in a way] he felt endangered this position, he let me know in very clear language.

Hilsman further expounded that Kennedy’s general attitude was: “If the Vietnamese win it, OK, great. But if they don’t, we’re going to … do what we did with Laos. So, he’s going in the exact opposite direction that [Lyndon] Johnson went.”

By May 1963, the military finally proposed its initial withdrawal plans. However, McNamara immediately rejected the timeline, saying it was too slow, as it went into 1966. He stated that he would like to see “1000 or so personnel” withdrawn by “late this year if the situation allows.” JFK stated at a May 1963 press conference:

We are hopeful that the situation in South Viet-Nam would permit some withdrawal … by the end of the year, but we can’t possibly make that judgment at the present time. There is still a long, hard struggle to go … so that I couldn’t say that today the situation is such that we could look for a brightening in the sky that would permit us to withdraw troops or begin to by the end of the year. But I would say, if requested to, we will do it immediately. As of today, we would hope we could begin to perhaps do it at the end of the year, but we couldn’t make any final judgment at all until we see the course of the struggle the next few months.

This May statement certainly sounds as though withdrawal would be contingent on how the war was going. However, it also appears as though JFK is hinting to the South Vietnamese that they should request a US withdrawal. JFK’s aide Kenny O’Donnell proclaimed that when he asked JFK how he was going to manage to withdraw from Vietnam, the President replied, that he would do so by getting the Vietnamese to ask the U.S. to withdraw.

On October 11, 1963, JFK issued National Security Action Memorandum 263, which gave approval to the McNamara and Taylor report on Vietnam. This report came as a result of a McNamara and Taylor trip to Vietnam; it called not only for the withdrawal of one thousand advisors by the end of 1963 but also for a “withdrawal of the bulk of US personnel by 1965.”

This brings us to the central question that Chomsky examines in his book—a question that has dominated much of the JFK debate for decades: How did Kennedy’s withdrawal request originate, and what conditions, if any, was it contingent upon?

The crux of the recommendations of the McNamara and Taylor report were:

A program be established to train Vietnamese so that essential functions now performed by U.S. military personnel can be carried out by Vietnamese by the end of 1965. It should be possible to withdraw the bulk of U.S. personnel by that time. In accordance with the program to train progressively Vietnamese to take over military functions, the Defense Department should announce in the very near future presently prepared plans to withdraw 1000 U.S. military personnel by the end of 1963. This action should be explained in low key as an initial step in a long-term program to replace U.S. personnel with trained Vietnamese without impairment of the war effort.

It is somewhat murky to sort out how these recommendations got into the report and who placed them there.

McNamara handed out assignments to five deputies to assist with the report: William Bundy and Michael Forrestal to edit the report; William Colby to evaluate the intelligence; William Sullivan to evaluate conflicting views of US personnel in South Vietnam and General Victor Krulak to determine the attitudes of the South Vietnamese and Military. Krulak had visited Vietnam, on JFK’s request approximately a month prior to McNamara and Taylor’s trip, to gauge the attitudes of the South Vietnamese Military. It appears that Krulak did not re-visit Vietnam with McNamara and Taylor, but rather wrote his section of the report from Washington D.C. He made no mention of a second trip to Vietnam in his oral history and others on the McNamara and Taylor flight to Vietnam do not recall Krulak being aboard. What Krulak did mention in his oral history is that he served in the Solomon Islands during World War II and that it was Kennedy’s PT Boat who rescued his crew from attack by the Japanese. Krulak stated:

I felt pretty beholden to him. I told him that one day we would be together again and I owed him a bottle of whiskey and I’d see that he got it. Often, subsequently, we talked about our experiences in the Solomons and this very, very hairy business where he did something very great for my people. This established a real nexus between us, … a relationship which made it very easy for me to talk to him when I wanted to; and I did. I made great use of it.

According to Airforce Colonel Fletcher Prouty, who worked for Krulak, while McNamara and Taylor were in Vietnam, Krulak made regular visits to the White House where he spoke with Robert Kennedy who informed Krulak of the President’s reactions to the in-progress report and any instructions he had for him. Professor John Newman referred to this as the “classic back-channel operation of its time.”

William Sullivan recounted in his oral history, “One of the things that the President asked me to do … was to try to give him some explanation as to why the hell he was getting these totally optimistic reports from the military and these negative reports from the embassy.” When Sullivan saw “this business about troops out by ’65” in the draft report, he told McNamara, “I just can’t buy this. This is totally unrealistic. We’re not going to get troops out in ’65. We mustn’t submit anything phony as this to the President.” McNamara agreed and spoke with Taylor and they scrubbed it from the report. Sullivan asked Taylor why it had been in the report in the first place, and Taylor replied, “Well, goddamnit, we’ve got to make these people put their noses to the wheel -- or the grindstone or whatever. If we don’t give them some indication that we’re going to get out sometime, they’re just going to be leaning on us forever. So that’s why I had it in there.”

Upon returning to Washington, Sullivan was shocked to hear in the press that the reference to a 1965 withdrawal was back in the report. He recalled, “I called Bob McNamara up and said, ‘All the arguments I used on this thing, why in the hell is it back in the public print again?’ I must say his reaction, comment to me was not all that convincing.”

Chomsky, in his book, argues that Maxwell Taylor’s interpretation was correct, that the troop withdrawal was only included as a pressure tactic against the South Vietnamese and there was never any intention to withdraw in a losing scenario. Chomsky repeatedly references the phrase used in the report, “without impairment of the war effort,” to argue that only under a scenario of victory would JFK have withdrawn. However, taken technically, “effort” does not mean the same thing as “victory.” “Effort” can be interpreted as ensuring the South Vietnamese are sufficiently trained as to be able to do the tasks that the advisors are training them on. One can place a lot of effort into something and still fail.

Chomsky’s second major argument in support of the Maxwell interpretation is that, in his view, it was only after the tragedies of the late 1960s that individuals began claiming Kennedy intended to withdraw from Vietnam regardless of the war’s outcome. However, this characterization is not entirely accurate. JFK himself asked McNamara, at an October 2, 1963, meeting, whether the withdrawal was contingent on the assumption that the war was going well to which McNamara replied, “No, sir. Two major premises we have is, we believe we can complete the military campaign in the … fourth quarter of ’65. Secondly, if it extends beyond that period we believe we can train the Vietnamese to take over the essential functions and withdraw the bulk of our forces. … We need a way to get out of Vietnam, and this is a way of doing it.”

McNamara told biographer Deborah Shapley that he and JFK had agreed to withdraw without victory. Shapley discounted McNamara’s claims and wrote, “his sincere belief that Kennedy would have gotten out of Vietnam was something he arrived at later when the war had become tragic and traumatic for him and the nation.” It was his “reverence” for President Kennedy which caused him “to self-deceive, to believe that his hero and mentor would have wisely guided them out.” Shapley further declared, “No hard evidence for McNamara’s claim has come to light.” Chomsky agrees with Shapley’s interpretation. Both ignored McNamara’s October 2, 1963, response of “No,” to JFK’s question if the withdrawal was dependent on the war going well.

McNamara wrote in his memoir:

Having reviewed the record in detail, and with the advantage of hindsight, I think it highly probable that, had President Kennedy lived, he would have pulled us out of Vietnam. He would have concluded that the South Vietnamese were incapable of defending themselves, and that Saigon’s grave political weaknesses made it unwise to try to offset the limitations of South Vietnamese forces by sending U.S. combat troops on a large scale. I think he would have come to that conclusion even if he reasoned, as I believe he would have, that South Vietnam and, ultimately, Southeast Asia would then be lost to Communism. He would have viewed that loss as more costly than we see it now. But he would have accepted that cost because he would have sensed that the conditions he had laid down—i.e., it was a South Vietnamese war, that it could only be won by them, and to win it they needed a sound political base—could not be met. Kennedy would have agreed that withdrawal would cause a fall of the “dominoes” but that staying in would ultimately lead to the same result, while exacting a terrible price in blood. Early in his administration, President Kennedy asked his cabinet officials and members of the National Security Council to read Barbara Tuchman’s book The Guns of August. He said it graphically portrayed how Europe’s leaders had bungled into the debacle of World War I. And he emphasized: “I don’t ever want to be in that position.” Kennedy told us after we had done our reading, “We are not going to bungle into war.” Throughout his presidency, Kennedy seemed to keep that lesson in mind. During the Bay of Pigs crisis in April 1961, against intense pressure from the CIA and the military chiefs, he kept to his conviction—as he had made explicitly clear to the Cuban exiles beforehand—that under no conditions would the United States intervene with military force to support the invasion. He held to this position even when it became evident that without that support the invasion would fail, as it did. I saw the same wisdom during the tense days of the Cuban Missile Crisis. By Saturday, October 27, 1962—the height of the crisis—the majority of the president’s military and civilian advisers were prepared to recommend that if Khrushchev did not remove the Soviet missiles from Cuba (which he agreed to the following day) the United States should attack the island. But Kennedy repeatedly made the point that Saturday—both in Executive Committee sessions and later, in a small meeting with Bobby, Dean, Mac, and me—that the United States must make every effort to avoid the risk of an unpredictable war. He appeared willing, if necessary, to trade the obsolete American Jupiter missiles in Turkey for the Soviet missiles in Cuba in order to avert this risk. He knew such an action was strongly opposed by the Turks, by NATO, and by most senior U.S. State and Defense Department officials. But he was prepared to take that stand to keep us out of war. So, I conclude that John Kennedy would have eventually gotten out of Vietnam rather than move more deeply in.

Various individuals, such as aide Kenneth O’Donnell, Senator Mike Mansfield and Senator Wayne Morse, among others, have claimed that Kennedy privately expressed to them his intention to withdraw from Vietnam regardless of the war’s outcome. Chomsky dismisses these accounts as either retrospective recollections made after the fact or instances in which Kennedy was simply attempting to placate his critics.

While I agree with Chomsky that the contemporary documentary record generally carries greater evidentiary weight than personal recollections or anecdotal testimony, such accounts should not be dismissed outright, as Chomsky chooses to do. I will not recount these claims in detail here as I cover some of them in my book, America’s Last President: What the World Lost When It Lost John F. Kennedy, and others have been covered extensively elsewhere, such as in John Newman’s JFK and Vietnam and in James Douglass’s JFK and the Unspeakable. Chomsky does not accuse these individuals of deliberately fabricating their accounts; rather, he argues that Kennedy may have misled them by telling them what they wanted to hear.

Other individuals have argued that JFK would have kept course and pursued the same policies as LBJ. But these statements tend to come from individuals not particularly close to JFK, such as Secretary of State Dean Rusk. In his oral history, Rusk declared that he was generally on the same page as JFK, but he also declared that he was generally in agreement with Walt Rostow. JFK referred to Walt as “the biggest Cold Warrior I’ve got” and further stated, “Walt had ten ideas, nine of which would lead to disaster.” Hilsman said of Rostow, “Jack Kennedy just thought Walt Rostow was laughable on Asia and Vietnam. He called him the ‘Air Marshal’ behind his back because he was always advocating bombing. But Jack Kennedy would never pay any attention to anything Walt Rostow said on Asia.” This implies that perhaps Rusk was imposing his own views on JFK. Indeed, both Robert Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy stated in their oral history interviews that JFK wanted to remove Dean Rusk as Secretary of State at the start of his second term and replace him with Robert McNamara.

McGeorge Bundy stated honestly of the 1000-man withdrawal, “I remember it as very much coming out of a conversation that was quite closely held between Kennedy and McNamara. And what they meant by it beyond what they said, which was not very much, I honestly don’t know.”

Deputy Secretary of Defense Roswell Gilpatrick stated in his oral history:

I do recall that the President became particularly restive in the summer and fall of ’63 about where we were going to come out, what was the exit point. And while I wasn’t personally privy to the discussions between him and McNamara which led to McNamara’s statement about the first withdrawal, McNamara indicated to me that this was part of a plan the President asked him to develop to unwind the whole thing.

Perhaps Chomsky’s strongest argument for the troop withdrawal being contingent on success is his reference to Robert Kennedy’s oral history interview, recorded in 1964. In the interview, RFK was asked, “There was never any consideration given to pulling out?” and he replied, “No.” He was then asked, “But, at the same time, no disposition to go in?” He responded, “Everybody, including General MacArther, felt that land conflict between our troops —white troops and Asian —would only lead to disaster. So, we went in as advisors to try to get the Vietnamese to fight, themselves, because we couldn’t win the war for them. They had to win the war for themselves.” Finally, RFK was asked, “If the Vietnamese were about to lose it, would [JFK] propose to go in on land if he had to?” and RFK replied, “We’d face that when we came to it.” When Daniel Ellsberg later asked RFK the same question, Kennedy replied that JFK would have either gotten the South Vietnamese to ask the United States to leave or would have forced a negotiation with North Vietnam, but he would not have sent in combat troops. His answer mimicked Kenny O’Donnell’s claims. RFK expounded, “Nobody can say for sure what my brother would actually have done, in the actual circumstances of ’64 and ’65. I can’t say that, and even he couldn’t have said that in ’61. Maybe things would have gone just the same as they did. But I do know what he intended. All I can say is that he was absolutely determined not to send ground units.”

Robert Kennedy’s interviews suggest that perhaps both sides of this debate have become overly focused on the wrong question. The narrow emphasis on whether Kennedy’s withdrawal plans were contingent upon the war progressing favorably has overshadowed a broader and more strongly supported argument: that Kennedy was highly unlikely to authorize the commitment of 500,000 US combat troops to Vietnam. In other words, he was highly unlikely to pursue the level of military escalation ultimately undertaken by his successors, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.

And what were JFK’s statements on the issue? They generally followed along the following line, as he stated in a September 2, 1963, TV interview with Walter Cronkite:

In the final analysis, it’s their war, they’re the ones who have to win it or lose it, we can help them, we can give them equipment, we can send our men out there as advisors, but they have to win it, the people of Vietnam against the Communists. We’re prepared to continue to assist them. … But these people who say we oughta withdraw from Vietnam are wholly wrong. … I think we should stay, we should make it clear … that while we wanna help, we don’t see a successful ending to this war unless the people will support it and the people will not support the effort if the government continues to follow the policy of the last two months [with the repression of the Buddhists.] … But we oughta remember that they’re the ones who are dying by the thousands and they’re the ones who have to win this war or they’re the ones who will lose it, we can’t do either.

It is this broader philosophy of Kennedy’s, which is well documented, that is often overlooked in the debate. The issue should not be framed as an all-or-nothing question. A range of possible outcomes exists regarding what might have occurred in Vietnam had Kennedy not been assassinated, yet the discussion often becomes confined to two opposing extremes.

In fact, the shift in US policy toward Vietnam can be seen almost immediately by comparing the pre-assassination draft of National Security Action Memorandum (NSAM) 273 with the version ultimately approved by President Lyndon Johnson after Kennedy’s death. Chomsky argues in his book that there was no meaningful difference between the draft and final versions, but a significant distinction is evident.

The original draft specified that any attacks against North Vietnam would be conducted solely with Government of Vietnam resources. The final version, revised after Kennedy’s assassination, removed this restriction, thereby expanding the potential scope of US involvement. In the early weeks of December 1963, plans began for American attacks on North Vietnam. These activities included “patrols” by US Navy patrollers in the Gulf of Tonkin. The first patrol began on February 28, 1964; the second patrol, which began July 31, 1964, led to the August 2 Gulf of Tonkin incident, which in turn led to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution by Congress, and the eventual deployment of US combat troops into Vietnam in 1965.

Chomsky dismisses this distinction in the final approved version of NSAM 273, arguing that Kennedy was already open to using US resources for operations against North Vietnam. As support for this view, he cites General Earle Wheeler, Chief of Staff of the US Army, who allegedly stated that when he discussed potential attacks on North Vietnam with Kennedy, the president “was quite interested in this.” This phrase, however, is not found anywhere in Wheeler’s oral history. What Wheeler did state in his 1964 oral history is, “While we did start to plan on some maritime operations against the north, other things of that kind, it was really only this past year that we got these things launched as real programs. Now, I don’t know what might have happened had President Kennedy not been murdered.”

One last item worth addressing which Chomsky covers in his book is the November 2, 1963, coup against South Vietnamese president Diệm. Chomsky argues that it was the Kennedy Administration’s obsession with victory that caused it to overthrow Diệm. What Chomsky fails to mention is that General Maxwell Taylor (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff), CIA Director John McCone, Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, as well as Robert Kennedy all opposed the coup. Those who wanted to support the generals in South Vietnam with their coup ambitions were Michael Forrestal, Averell Harriman, and Roger Hilsman, all from the State Department. They were embarrassed by Diệm’s repression of the Buddhists, encouraged by his brother Ngô Đình Nhu and his wife, Madame Nhu.

Chomsky claimed that the coup was to avoid Diệm’s brother Nhu from negotiating with the North Vietnamese. William Sullivan, who had originally reached out to the North Vietnamese about a negotiated settlement on behalf of JFK, countered Chomsky by stating, “The basic disillusionment with Nhu was not on fear of what he was doing with the North Vietnamese. It was what he was doing and destroying the whole prospect for his brother’s regime to have any popular base.”

Chomsky further argues that Kennedy supported a coup in order to prevent the South Vietnamese government from requesting the withdrawal of US forces. However, as noted earlier, Kennedy had publicly stated at a May 1963 press conference that if Vietnam requested a withdrawal, the United States would comply immediately. The Diệm government therefore had approximately six months in which it could have made such a request, potentially forcing Kennedy to either uphold his public commitment or reverse his stated position.

Regarding Kennedy’s position on a potential coup, he considered the competing views of his advisers but ultimately instructed South Vietnamese Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge that “no initiative should be taken to give any active covert encouragement of a coup.” Instead, he directed that US officials should “identify and build contacts with possible alternative leadership as and when it appears.”

Kennedy was aware that coup plotting was widespread in South Vietnam. Such efforts had been a recurring feature throughout Diệm’s rule and intensified following the Buddhist repression during the summer of 1963. However, Kennedy did not want Diệm to be killed. At a meeting on August 28, 1963, he asked his advisers whether Diệm and his brother Nhu would be permitted to go into exile if the generals successfully carried out a coup. When his advisers responded, “We have no information,” Kennedy replied, “I think it would be important that nothing happen to them.”

General Taylor recounted JFK’s reaction to learning of the murders of Diệm and Nhu, “Kennedy leaped to his feet and rushed from the room with a look of shock and dismay on his face which I had never seen before. He had always insisted that Diệm must never suffer more than exile.” Arthur Schlesinger noted that JFK “was somber and shaken. I had not seen him so depressed since the Bay of Pigs.”

Just as Kennedy undertook a period of reassessment and reflection following the Bay of Pigs disaster, he appeared prepared to conduct a similar review of US policy toward Vietnam. Shortly after the coup, in a self-recorded memorandum, he acknowledged, “I feel that we must bear a good deal of responsibility for [the coup].”

JFK met with Michael Forrestal on November 21, 1963, shortly before his trip to Texas. Forrestal recounted the encounter as follows, “He asked me to stay a bit and he said, ‘When you come back [from Cambodia] I want you to come and see me, because we have to start a plan for what we are going to do now, in South Vietnam.’ He said, ‘I want to start a complete and very profound review of how we got into this country; what we thought we were doing; and what we now think we can do. I even want to think about whether or not we should be there.” Roger Hilsman concluded in his oral history, that had Kennedy not been assassinated, “There would have been a lot of Americans alive today that aren’t and a hell of a lot of Vietnamese.”

Was Kennedy a perfect president? No. Are there legitimate grounds for criticizing some of his decisions? Certainly. Does he bear some responsibility for the decisions and policies that contributed to America’s growing involvement in Vietnam? Yes.

However, the argument advanced by Chomsky—that Kennedy’s assassination had no meaningful impact on the course of the Vietnam War—is, in this author’s view, difficult to defend. Had Kennedy irrevocably committed himself to withdrawing from Vietnam regardless of the circumstances? That cannot be known with certainty. Even if he had reached such a conclusion privately, he almost certainly would have retained the flexibility to reconsider if events changed.

At the same time, there is a compelling case that Kennedy had already moved toward disengagement and may well have intended to withdraw regardless of the military situation. More importantly, the historical record contains substantial evidence that he was highly unlikely to authorize the kind of massive American military escalation that ultimately occurred under Lyndon Johnson. Whatever uncertainties remain about the precise timing or conditions of withdrawal, there are strong reasons to believe that Kennedy would not have transformed Vietnam into the large-scale American war it became after his death.

Chomsky argues that “advocacy of withdrawal after victory” was not a controversial position and therefore that Kennedy’s approach was neither unique nor particularly significant. In contrast, he acknowledges that “withdrawal without victory” would have been a highly controversial policy.

Yet despite recognizing the political sensitivity of such a position, Chomsky interprets Kennedy’s public statements that he did not intend to withdraw as a straightforward reflection of his actual plans. He does not sufficiently consider the possibility that Kennedy may have deliberately kept his options and intentions private, particularly given the intense anti-communist atmosphere of the era and the political risks associated with openly advocating disengagement from a conflict viewed by many as part of the broader struggle against communism.

At the height of COVID policy enforcements, Chomsky declared that the unvaccinated should be kept away from society and if they could no longer access food, “‘well, that’s actually their problem.” This is precisely the type of rabid ideology that JFK was up against, which would obviously require careful communication on his part. JFK was dealing with individuals who were just as fanatical about opposing communism as Chomsky was in supporting authoritarian COVID policies.

According to a Louis Harris poll in the summer of 1963, Americans by a 2-to-1 margin favored sending in troops “on a large scale” if the communist threat grew worse. In 1952, Republicans had made “Who Lost China?” a major issue in the presidential election. JFK certainly would not have wanted to campaign in 1964 with the phrase, “Who Lost Indochina?” plaguing him.

Algerian President Ahmed Ben Bella described Kennedy’s circumstance, “He gave me the impression of a courageous and honest man, but he seemed to be subjected to endless pressure and to be, to an extraordinary degree, the prisoner of a system. … [I have] personal feelings of sympathy and respect towards him.” In this respect, Chomsky was correct on one point: Kennedy governed within a system. He was not a king, and he did not exercise complete control over every policy that emerged from his administration. Yet, despite recognizing these institutional constraints, Chomsky affords Kennedy little allowance for the difficult choices he faced as president or the political realities within which those decisions were made.

Chomsky can question JFK’s morality, but what is Chomsky’s morality in constantly dismissing the short- and long-term ramifications of the JFK assassination? Would not a United States run by JFK have led to better outcomes, even if far from perfect? What is Chomsky accomplishing other than preventing real progress, even if not perfect progress? In this author’s view, his role in preventing the truth of JFK’s assassination from being revealed has done far more harm to the United States and the world than anything JFK did.

At the beginning of this article, I argued that Chomsky’s book, whether by design or consequence, served two propagandistic functions: first, it portrayed Kennedy as a committed warmonger whose assassination had no meaningful impact on the course of global events; and second, it narrowed the assassination debate to a single question: whether Kennedy intended to withdraw from Vietnam, even in a losing scenario.

The first function is readily apparent to many readers, while the second receives far less attention. Yet the assumption that resolving the Vietnam question inherently answers the assassination question permeates through Chomsky’s book. In this sense, the book can be viewed as operating on two levels: it not only advances a particular interpretation of Kennedy’s policies, but also constrains the broader framework through which the assassination itself is examined.

Why has the Kennedy debate become so narrowly centered on a potential Vietnam withdrawal when NSAM 263 was signed in October 1963 and evidence indicates that assassination planning was already well underway by that point? Should this not tell us that we need to extend the scope of analysis to other policies as the potential trigger of the crime?

Moreover, the Vietnam debate itself is often framed in overly simplistic, binary terms. There is substantial evidence dating back to Kennedy’s Senate years—and continuing throughout his presidency—that he had little interest in committing the United States to a large-scale war in Southeast Asia. Therefore, regardless of whether he had reached a final decision to withdraw unconditionally, there is considerable evidence suggesting that he was unlikely to expand the conflict on the scale that ultimately occurred under Lyndon Johnson.

This pattern was evident as early as 1961, when Kennedy resisted proposals for a major US troop commitment, and again in the spring of 1962, when he initially requested that withdrawal plans be developed. Given this timeline, should greater attention not be directed toward other policy disputes that more closely align with the period in which assassination planning was developing?

In this respect, both sides of the debate bear responsibility for narrowing the discussion around a single issue and limiting the scope of inquiry.

Chomsky’s book was written in response to the film JFK, which was executive produced by Arnon Milchan. As discussed in my Substack article, “JFK: Myth vs. Reality,” there are reasons to examine why Milchan may have had a strong interest both in supporting Stone’s film and in the broader debate that it created.

The height of this debate occurred at a time when the declassification of records was beginning to shed light on Kennedy’s conflicts and policy disputes in other areas—areas of great interest to Milchan—conflicts that more closely corresponded with the assassination timeline, involved fewer ambiguities, and have received comparatively little attention within much of JFK assassination research.

Whether intended or not, both Chomsky and the film have effectively served as gatekeepers. But what if both are incorrect in their ultimate conclusions? The established framework, set by both, does not allow for this possibility. Both the book and the film promote a similar premise: that if a high-level conspiracy existed, it must have occurred within a specific context and been motivated by a particular set of issues.

I would argue that this framework is not only unfair to President Kennedy but has also limited the pursuit of a fuller understanding of his assassination. This is not to suggest that those who believe Vietnam was a central motive are acting in bad faith, nor that their arguments are without merit. Rather, the point is that the range of possibilities should not be confined to those promoted by Warner Bros. and Arnon Milchan. Powerful interests often promote ideas not because they are correct but because they serve a useful purpose.

The film ultimately helped lead to the creation of the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), which was an important and positive development. However, the ARRB’s determinations were still made by individuals operating within a particular framework—one that required them to decide which records qualified as assassination-related and which did not.

Should not every major policy dispute and conflict faced by Kennedy in 1963 have been acknowledged as potentially relevant assassination material? Even if a direct connection could not immediately be established, such records would allow future researchers to examine the full scope of pressures, controversies, and tensions surrounding the President during the final year of his life.

Indeed, many of the documents declassified over the past three decades that may prove to be among the most relevant to understanding the assassination were never designated by the ARRB as JFK assassination records. This suggests a limited scope of inquiry—one that directs attention toward certain records while leaving other potentially significant areas outside the primary focus of review, effectively channeling attention toward selected evidence while diverting it from other potentially relevant lines of inquiry, giving the classic “look over here, not over there” vibe.

If your spouse, parent, or sibling were murdered, would you not want every significant conflict and unresolved tension they faced in their final year to be available for examination as potentially relevant to understanding why they were killed? The pursuit of justice requires examining the complete context surrounding a crime, not only the areas that fit within an initially defined framework.

It is time to move the JFK conversation beyond the limitations of the existing framework and examine the assassination through a broader lens—one that considers the full spectrum of conflicts, policies, and historical circumstances surrounding Kennedy’s presidency.