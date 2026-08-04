Monika Wiesak

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
6h

Such an important report! Thank you!!

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Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
2h

The timing is no doubt a Cohencidence but with the (a?) truth about Israel being behind the assassination looming, it makes sense to tarnish JFK's public image so that people will just say "yes, he was killed, but he was a bad person so who cares anymore?". I suspect a preemptive strike by our kiddy fiddling Chomsky.

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