Monika Wiesak

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Tom Patteson
Apr 2

Thank you for the article. I worked hard to get RFKj on the ballot in NC. His position on Israel had me scratching my head but I thought his general Mideast approach would at least bring down the temperature. His latest remarks at CPAC stunned me. I just don’t get it.

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Alci Enrique Medina's avatar
Alci Enrique Medina
Aug 12, 2025

Really excellent Monika..and welcome to Substack :)

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