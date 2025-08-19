In my last article, I discussed how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the polar opposite of his uncle, John F. Kennedy, when it comes to the issue of Israel and Palestine. In this article, I will explore a topic where the two men are frequently seen as complete opposites, yet their perspectives are actually quite similar—namely, the issue of vaccination.

Those who believe RFK Jr. and his uncle have disparate views on this topic often do so because they do not understand the perspectives of either or because they take a nuanced topic and oversimplify it. At the most surface level, yes, JFK was supportive of vaccination and RFK Jr. has been quite critical of it. But if we take a more nuanced look, we can see that it is not vaccination itself that RFK Jr. opposes, but rather corporate corruption and coerced medication, neither of which is inconsistent with JFK’s well-established views.

JFK was genuinely unaware of the potential risks associated with vaccines, which was common at the time due to the far fewer vaccines available compared to today. And he did sign the Vaccination Assistance Act of 1962 to make vaccines more readily available to those who wanted them and could not afford or access them, but the Act also clearly stated, “Nothing in this section shall be construed to….require any person who objects to immunization to be immunized or to have any child or ward of his immunized.”[1] JFK may not have been aware of the risks associated with vaccination, but he was fully aware of the need for informed consent, outlined not only in the Vaccination Assistance Act of 1962 that he signed but also in the consumer rights pledge that he issued on March 15, 1962. In his pledge, which focused largely on pharmaceuticals, he outlined the four fundamental consumer rights to be 1) the right to safety, 2) the right to be informed, 3) the right to choose, and 4) the right to be heard.[2] Clearly, he believed strongly in informed consent.

None of these rights, however, applies to vaccines today. Regarding the first consumer right, the right to safety, a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against HHS has revealed that there were no pre-licensing inert placebo studies done on any of the mandated childhood vaccines.[3] So, no one can scientifically say whether these vaccines do more good than harm. Inert placebos were used for the COVID vaccine trials, but the vaccines were given to the placebo group after only a few short months,[4] so essentially, there are no long-term studies on the health impacts of these products, and there likely never will be. Regarding the second consumer right, the right to be informed, how many were even aware of what was mentioned under point one? Or how many people are aware that in the Pfizer clinical trial, there were five times as many heart attack deaths in the vaccine group as in the placebo group, but only one less COVID-19 death in the vaccine group?[5] Without such knowledge, one cannot possibly make an informed decision. Regarding the third consumer right, the right to choose, this was also denied during the COVID pandemic, with many kicked out of school or fired from their job for wanting to hold off on consuming an experimental product. Regarding the fourth consumer right, the right to be heard, there are over one million COVID vaccine injuries reported to VAERS (vaccine adverse event reporting system),[6] a system that is historically grossly underreported, as most do not correlate their chronic health issues that develop over time to the vaccines they may have taken and the synergistic effects those products may have had on their bodies over time. Despite the reported adverse effects, the voices and suffering of the injured are largely ignored or dismissed, and worse, censored. Given that many who worked with JFK stated he was the best listener they ever met, it is doubtful he would ignore the pain of others. Isaiah Berlin, the British philosopher, once observed of JFK, “I’ve never known a man who listened to every single word that one uttered more attentively. And he replied always very relevantly. He didn’t obviously have ideas in his own mind that he wanted to expound…He really listened to what one said and answered that.”[7]

Indeed, there were two industry scandals during JFK’s presidency, one in the pharmaceutical industry and one in the chemical industry, and in each case, he listened to the women who were raising the health concerns. It is highly unlikely that he would have ignored the many distraught voices of the mothers of vaccine-injured children. Indeed, JFK often listened to protestors, going as far as inviting them into the White House for a conversation. When 2000 women protested in front of the White House in support of disarmament, he listened, “I saw the ladies myself. I recognized why they were there. There were a great number of them. It was in the rain. I understood what they were attempting to say, and therefore I considered that their message was received.”[8]

In 1961 an epidemic of severe birth defects was uncovered in Germany. Some doctors suspected that the drug thalidomide, a popular remedy for insomnia, headaches, and nausea, was causing the birth defects. The drug manufacturer rejected the claims as speculation.[9]

While not officially yet approved in the United States, thalidomide had already been fairly well distributed. The American pharmaceutical company Richardson-Merrell filed a New Drug Application (NDA) for thalidomide in September 1960. Dr. Frances Kelsey, a new FDA employee, requested proof of experiments on pregnant animals but never received the requested evidence. When it became clear that the new drug would be recalled, Richardson-Merrell withdrew the pending NDA in March 1962. In April 1962, the FDA finally revealed that thalidomide had been widely distributed via a clinical trial. It turned out that approximately 2.5 million doses had been disbursed to more than 1,200 US doctors.[10]

During this controversy, Dr. Kelsey was under much pressure and was even threatened with a libel suit by the drug company.[11] On August 7, 1962, Kennedy presented Kelsey with the President’s Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service at a ceremony at the White House, the highest honor for a civilian. Kennedy then signed legislation in October 1962 requiring the FDA’s approval before a drug could be marketed. The legislation transferred to the FDA control over prescription drug advertising, which would have to include accurate information about side effects. It required the FDA to approve efficacy (previously, it was only responsible for safety approval). Finally, it mandated that the FDA conduct a retrospective evaluation of the effectiveness of drugs approved for safety between 1938 and 1962.[12] This led to a retrospective review of all drugs approved during those decades. By the early 1970s, this review had categorized approximately six hundred medicines as “ineffective” and forced their removal from the market.[13]

Rachel Carson was a biologist who became concerned with the impact of pesticides on both the environment and human health. In early 1962 she completed her book on the subject, Silent Spring. Kennedy strongly supported the book, and the chemical industry was not pleased. He gave the book credibility and treated it as something that should be taken seriously. The industry responded with a propaganda campaign attacking the book. Kennedy, meanwhile, formed a committee to study the environmental and health impacts of pesticides. In May of 1963, that committee issued a report essentially vindicating Carson and called for greater study of pesticides and alternate methods of pest control in hopes of ultimately removing toxic pesticides from the market.[14]

JFK could have ignored Frances Kelsey and Rachel Carson, just like he could have ignored the 2000 women protesting outside the White House in the pouring rain, but he did not. In fact, his openness to listening to women closely parallels the way RFK Jr. first became engaged with the issue of vaccine safety. RFK Jr. has frequently recounted how mothers of vaccine-injured children began attending his talks on mercury pollution, and how one determined mother showed up at his doorstep with a pile of scientific studies, insisting she wouldn’t leave until he read them.

As RFK Jr. examined these studies and consulted with vaccine experts about the concerns they raised, he came to understand the extent to which our regulatory agencies are influenced—if not compromised—by the pharmaceutical industry. JFK was also aware of regulatory agency capture. When the DDT controversy arose, he was perceptive enough not to request the USDA to study Carson’s claims. Instead, he went to his own independent scientific advisory committee, which the USDA opposed. That is because the USDA was closely tied to the pesticide industry. The same is true today for the FDA, CDC, and the pharmaceutical industry.

As has been seen, JFK did not blindly accept industry talking points, he did not coerce consumers into taking unwanted products, and he listened to all who raised concerns. RFK Jr. embodies all of these qualities in his fight against corruption in the pharmaceutical industry. The topic may differ; it may be vaccines and not thalidomide or DDT, but the concepts are the same. Those who focus solely on the surface-level issue of vaccination when criticizing RFK Jr.—while ignoring the deeper concerns of corporate corruption and the need to amplify the voices of disaffected consumers—fail to grasp the principles that JFK truly represented.

[1] H.R. 10541, Vaccination Assistance Act of 1962, http://uscode.house.gov/statutes/pl/87/868.pdf

[2] Special Message to Congress on Protecting Consumer Interest, March 15, 1962, https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/special-message-the-congress-protecting-the-consumer-interest

[3] The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pg 323

[4] The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pg 72

[5] The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pg 78

[6] MedAlerts, VAERS reporting system, https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19

[7] JFK and the Unspeakable, James Douglass, pg 124

[8] News Conference 20, January 15, 1962, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-press-conferences/news-conference-20.

[9] “The True Story of Thalidomide in the US,” US Thalidomide Survivors, https://usthalidomide.org/our-story-thalidomide-babies-us/.

[10] Ibid.

[11] Ibid.

[12] “Kefauver-Harris Amendments Revolutionized Drug Development,” FDA Consumer Health Information, October 2012, https://www.gvsu.edu/cms4/asset/F51281F0-00AF-E25A-5BF632E8D4A243C7/kefauver-harris_amendments.fda.thalidomide.pdf.

[13] Jeremy A. Greene and Scott H. Podolsky, “Reform, Regulation, and Pharmaceuticals—The Kefauver-Harris Amendments at 50,” The New England Journal of Medicine 367, no. 16 (2012): 1481–1483, https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMp1210007.

[14] Douglas Brinkley, “Rachel Carson and JFK, An Environmental Tag Team,” Audobon, May–June 2012, https://www.audubon.org/magazine/may-june-2012/rachel-carson-and-jfk-environmental-tag-team and Papers of John F. Kennedy. Presidential Papers. President’s Office Files. Departments and Agencies. President’s Science Advisory Committee (PSAC): Pesticides report, 15 May 1963, https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/JFKPOF/087/JFKPOF-087-003.