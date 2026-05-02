I am writing this as someone who, through studying John F. Kennedy’s presidency, has developed a great degree of respect for him. In my first book America’s Last President: What the World Lost When It Lost John F. Kennedy, which focused on his presidency, I included many of his direct quotes because I believed it was important to let him speak for himself rather than have me speak on his behalf. I have done the same with my X account (https://x.com/MonikaWiesak), regularly posting clips of JFK speaking, whether it be in press conferences, formal or informal speeches, phone conversations, or meetings. In my book on his assassination, Echoes of a Lost America: Unraveling the Murder of JFK, I chose not to argue any thesis regarding the crime because I wanted to explore the evidence without bias or preconceptions. I felt that would be most fair to JFK and I wrote the book, in essence, for him. After all, he is not here to speak for himself on this topic. I feel deeply that he deserves justice and I was tired of reading books that started with a predetermined conclusion and then shaped the evidence to match it. After all, anyone who genuinely cares about John F. Kennedy would want to have all the beneficiaries of his assassination scrutinized with equal vigor. I wanted to just look at the evidence and not shove it into a preconceived box. As JFK once said, “We have a great habit of carrying on dialogue in stereotypes which I suppose make thought less necessary but do not give us a real clue.”[1]

So, I started by studying JFK’s career, from the early days through his presidency. The first undeniable truth that confronted me was that, despite the common myth, JFK’s policies were remarkably consistent. He was always committed to peace, to ending the Cold War, to non-proliferation, to anti-colonialism, etc. And he always believed that a strong military, short of multilateral disarmament, was essential to maintaining peace (and to negotiating genuine, multilateral disarmament). Realizing that the often-repeated claim that JFK “turned” was a myth, it then occurred to me that I needed to take a much deeper dive into the assassination, for if JFK never turned, then why was he killed? More specifically, why was he killed on November 22, 1963? Why not April 1963 or September 1962 or February 1962 or October 1961, etc.? And why did clear movement on the assassination appear to start in the spring of 1963? Why not earlier? After all, to many powerful interests, JFK was a problematic president from day one. In 1961 alone, he avoided pushes for war in Cuba, Laos, and Vietnam. In that same year, he cracked down on the CIA with NSAMs 55 & 57 (giving the military greater control over covert operations) and he forced the three men at the top of the agency to resign. He also had pushed for disarmament since his days as a senator and had for many years supported third world nationalism. Indeed, JFK’s foreign policy views were deemed too radical as far back as 1956, when the then Democratic Presidential Nominee, Adlai Stevenson, asked JFK to refrain from making foreign policy speeches on his behalf.[2] So, if these interests had tolerated JFK during the first three years of his presidency, why would they choose to assassinate him as an election year approached? After all, Barry Goldwater, the 1964 Republican nominee, was a hawk on Vietnam, who accused LBJ of being too soft.[3] If Vietnam, as is often claimed, was a motive for the assassination, then why did the culprits not just try to sabotage JFK’s re-election campaign and push for Goldwater, who was ready to give them what they wanted? JFK had abdicated the South with his civil rights stance. He was an incredibly popular president, but certainly not beyond having his re-election campaign vulnerable to sabotage. JFK himself believed the 1964 campaign would be tough.[4] So, the question to ask is, what was different in 1963 from 1962 or 1961 but could not wait until the 1964 re-election campaign?

From a purely policy perspective, it became obvious to me that what differed most and what could not wait until 1964 was JFK’s policies toward Israel, particularly his demand for thorough access to Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility. And yet, the vast majority of the research community completely shunned the notion that Israel was a potential suspect in the crime. Not only did they shun it, but they openly derided it. This made me feel a great degree of sadness for JFK.

I am not writing this to argue who the primary culprit behind the assassination was. As I’ve said, my book Echoes of a Lost America looks at the evidence without any hypothesis in mind. I care enough about JFK to never shun anyone as a potential suspect. Research into JFK’s assassination should be driven not by the need to be right, but by the pursuit of justice for him. I am writing this because I feel deeply that JFK deserves to have all beneficiaries of his assassination scrutinized and one beneficiary, arguably the greatest beneficiary, has been ignored for far too long.

While my book outlines the many ways in which the CIA, pro-war interests, powerful financial interests and Cold Warriors benefited from the crime, the timeline below focuses on JFK’s policies toward Israel. It was Isaiah L. Kenen, who incorporated AIPAC in early 1963, who referred to 1963 as “the turbulent year.”[5] In 1961 and 1962, relations between JFK and Israel were relatively calm, but that all started to change in the fall of 1962. One can see a clear struggle forming during that time period, climaxing in June of 1963 with the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and then racing against a Dimona inspection deadline of late 1963.

It is clear from this timeline that Israel was “saved by the bell” by the JFK assassination. In response to JFK’s demands, Israel had promised him inspections of their Dimona nuclear facility “toward the end of the year” and before their reactor reached criticality. JFK was informed by CIA Director John McCone that after the reactor went critical, much of it would be closed off and proper inspection would be impossible.[6] Yet, we know the reactor went critical by early January 1964, and the cursory inspections that occurred after then did not remotely resemble the inspections that JFK demanded and was promised. What would proper inspections have revealed? Would they have revealed the source of the uranium Israel was using, believed to have been funneled from the NUMEC plant in Pennsylvania?[7] Arguably, the most important issue to JFK was nuclear non-proliferation. He had already threatened to cut off support to Israel over the building of nuclear weapons, what would he have done if he found out they were not only lying to him about building nuclear weapons but also taking materials from the U.S. to do so? And what was Israel’s plan to stop JFK from finding out? After all, they had agreed to “end of year” inspections and assured JFK those inspections would be before their reactor reached criticality. The assassination has prevented these two questions from being answered, unless the answer to the latter is the assassination itself.

The timeline (we’ll get to the assassination players later):

· August 1962 - JFK approves HAWK sale to Israel. The HAWK was a defensive missile. This was the peak of good relations between JFK and Israel.

· September 17, 1962 – Israeli Prime Minister Ben-Gurion sends a letter to Jewish American leaders that Israel will fight the Joe Johnson refugee plan (supported by JFK) “down to the last man.”[8] The plan was presented through the UN and gave the following three options to refugees: repatriation (return to Israel); reparations (no return, but compensation for lost property); or resettlement, with compensation for lost property, to primarily other Arab countries or potentially non-Arab countries.[9]

· September 26, 1962 – brief inspection of Dimona nuclear facility, ruse concocted by Israel to fool inspectors.[10]

· November 21, 1962 - the Department of Justice makes its initial request to the American Zionist Council to register as a foreign agent.[11]

· December 6, 1962 – AZC asks for 120-day delay.[12]

· December 27, 1962 - JFK tells Israeli Foreign Minister Golda Meir that he wants more thorough and frequent access to Dimona.[13] The ruse of September 1962 could likely not be maintained through more frequent and thorough inspections. At this same meeting JFK reiterates his expectation that the refugee issue will continue to be pursued (despite failure of Johnson Plan) and that he supports increased use of UN troops on the borders. Also makes clear that US and Israeli interests are not the same.

· January 2, 1963 - Isaiah L. Kenen incorporates the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) which was an existing lobbying division of AZC.[14]

· January 31, 1963 - B’nai B’rith rewards JFK with a presidential Gold Medal.[15] Did they think perhaps cajolery would work on JFK or was this an attempt at preemptive narrative control?

· February - 1963 – George de Mohrenschildt introduces Lee Harvey Oswald to Ruth and Michael Paine.[16]

· March 12, 1963 - Oswald allegedly purchases rifle from Klein’s Sporting Goods owned by Milton Klein.[17]

· March 27, 1963 - JFK formally demands more thorough and frequent inspections of Dimona, suggesting the first one start in May.[18]

· April 1963 - Paines take over “babysitting” Oswald.[19]

· April 1963 - shooting of General Walker, which after the assassination of JFK is blamed on Oswald.[20] No way to know if this shooting was staged as part of assassination planning to create a pattern of behavior for Oswald or if it was just a random crime taken advantage of afterward.

· April 24, 1963 - Oswald moves to New Orleans, on same day Dallas papers announce Kennedy visit.[21]

· April 26, 1963 - Ben Gurion sends letter to JFK requesting an in-person discussion in Washington DC.[22]

· May 4, 1963 - JFK denies the request for an in person visit.[23]

· May 7, 1963 - AIPAC annual conference states its three objectives are: 1) need for a clear security guarantee for Israel, 2) need to stop Nasser’s expansionist policy and threats against Israel and 3) termination of aid to UAR (United Arab Republic) until it meets our standards of behavior. JFK opposed to 3) and ultimately rejects 1) as well. JFK not a fan of Nasser interfering in other Middle Eastern countries (warned Nasser Israel would occupy West Bank if he pushed Jordan coup), but JFK did recognize the new government in Yemen after the coup against the previous royal government, despite pushback from Britain and other US interests, though warned Nasser to leave Saudi Arabia alone and that he needed to pull out of Yemen. JFK is aware of AIPAC demands as a summary of the meeting is sent to him. Yet he does not pursue them.[24]

· May 10, 1963 – memo speculating where Israel may be getting uranium from. No mention of NUMEC or U.S. It appears there is no suspicion at this time that they are funneling from the U.S.[25]

· May 12, 1963 - Ben-Gurion replies to JFK’s rejection and talks about the Jordanian king potentially being assassinated, stating “there is always a danger that one single bullet might put an end to his life and regime. … In light of past events one cannot dismiss the possibility.”[26] Was this a veiled threat? Was Ben Gurion the originator of the single bullet theory?

· May 17, 1963 – JFK meeting with staff. They discuss initial ultimatum letter to Ben Gurion. JFK recommends if Ben Gurion again denies an inspection after this next request, that his refusal should be leaked to the press. JFK discusses possible joint security guarantee to Israel and Egypt dependent on commitment to abandon nuclear weapons development as well as contingent on non-occupation of West Bank / Gaza. Wants to guarantee the tripartite declaration. Suggests Egyptian President Gamel Abdul Nasser be approached first, though his aides are doubtful Nasser will be receptive.[27]

· May 18, 1963 - JFK replies to Ben-Gurion and gives his first ultimatum.[28]

· May 21-24, 1963 - Several letters sent to LBJ, informing him that Congress needs to put pressure on the administration to cut aid to Egypt: “Now is the time for our Congress to initiate a move to protect Israel.” Some of these letters are from TX, including from Dallas.[29] According to LBJ he was in contact with Ben Gurion in 1963 about Dimona, but no timeline given, “I spent a lot of time with him [Ben-Gurion] back when they were in real problems, and they were getting ready to sanction [in 1963 over Dimona]. I just came down here and said, ‘Hell no. That can’t be.’ And I stopped it.”[30]

· May 23, 1963 – Senate foreign relations committee meetings begin on AZC foreign registration issue.

· May 29, 1963 - Ben Gurion responds to JFK and suggests inspection at the end of the year or early next year[31] (Does Ben-Gurion expect something to change by the end of the year?). Ben Gurion’s agreement to inspection causes JFK to drop his threat to leak to newspapers Ben Gurion’s refusal of inspection.

· June 15, 1963 - JFK gives second and more forceful ultimatum, telling Ben-Gurion the end of the year is not acceptable, and he wants inspections early in the summer.[32]

· June 16, 1963 - Ben Gurion resigns.[33] Here, it seems clear that his first attempt was to stay in office and simply delay JFK to the end of the year (May 29 letter agreeing to end of year visit and prior letters delaying) but after JFK’s June 15 letter, he has no choice but to resign as there is no other way left to delay JFK.

· June 16, 1963 – Letter from Israeli Ambassador to Secretary of State, “Most unlikely we can get further ear of cabinet on this question while current political crisis unresolved, would, therefore, recommend approach be postponed until cabinet problem is sorted out.”[34]

· Shortly after Ben-Gurion’s resignation - According to Jefferson Morley, CIA Counterintelligence Chief James Angleton goes to visit Ben-Gurion. It was not uncommon for Angleton to make trips to Israel.[35]

· June 26, 1963 - US representative visits Nasser to discuss arms limitation / security guarantee.[36]

· July 4, 1963 – JFK sends first letter to new prime minister Levi Eshkol repeating ultimatum he gave to Ben-Gurion.[37]

· July 17, 1963 – Eshkol tells Kennedy he needs time to figure out what is going on.[38]

· July 23, 1963 – Secretary of State recommends to JFK to delay Dimona push temporarily until September after Nuclear Test Ban Treaty ratification for better negotiating position. Mentions Congressional pressure to give Israel a security guarantee.[39]

· July 23, 1963 - It is brought up in a meeting with JFK that Israel has been asking weekly for a security guarantee. JFK says he wants to keep up the pressure on Dimona inspections, through conversations between the ambassador and Eshkol, but nothing beyond that at the moment. Doesn’t want to give security guarantee if he doesn’t need to. JFK asks if the U.S. can write to the French and ask them for more info on the Israeli reactor. Recommends that after a test ban treaty is ratified, we should attempt to get every country that has not yet agreed to inspection to accept some form of international inspection. We might point out that it is in the Arab interest to do so since this will also put pressure on the Israelis. Nasser stated in the late June meeting that he is not seeking a security guarantee because he did not want an “umbrella” from the Western powers. Due to Jordan situation calming down (and hence reduced risk of Israeli occupation of West Bank), due to McCone’s intelligence claims that not much was going on at Dimona at the moment, and due to Nasser’s disinterest in a US security guarantee, JFK has moved away from desiring a security guarantee.[40] In prior June 15 meeting JFK had stated his interest in a security guarantee was due to nuclear weapons concern and concern over Israel occupying West Bank.[41]

· July 25, 1963 - nuclear test ban treaty signed, pending senate ratification.

· Early August 1963 – second set of senate hearings on AZC.

· August 10, 1963 - U.S. sent a letter to France to enquire what sort of inspections they had done on Israel’s nuclear reactor.[42]

· In the early morning of Aug 16, 1963 - US ambassador of Israel informed State Department that they will get a response on Dimona on Aug 19th.[43]

· August 16 & 23, 1963 - the Sterns capture the footage of Oswald parading around as a Communist sympathizer[44] (this is later used on the day of the assassination to provide immediate “proof” of the official narrative).

· August 16, 1963 - Department of Justice reiterates the need for AZC to register as a foreign agent.[45]

· August 19, 1963 - Eshkol replies to Kennedy and suggests Dimona visit “toward the end of the year.” Tells Kennedy it will be before the reactor goes critical.[46] Admits to Israeli ambassador, who informs Secretary of State, that “for obvious reasons” he consulted with Ben-Gurion on how to reply on Dimona. Stated that Ben-Gurion was “unenthusiastic about participating in such deliberations since not in government.”[47]

· September 24, 1963 - test ban treaty ratified.

· September 27 – October 3, 1963 – Oswald allegedly in Mexico City and visits Valery Kostikov, who at the time was believed to be tied to Soviet assassinations. This connection was used to scare everyone into participating in a cover up lest the assassination lead to war with the Soviets.[48]

· October 3,1963 - JFK formally denies request for security guarantee.[49]

· October 4, 1963 – Israel ambassador discusses security guarantee rejection letter with Eshkol. Eshkol informs him he will discuss the letter with Ben-Gurion, again indicating Ben-Gurion still very much involved with Israeli leadership.[50]

· October 4 – Nov 22, 1963 – Israel presses US for all sorts of security measures in response to rejection of security guarantee, from weapons sales to intelligence sharing. Keeps State Department busy with these requests. A limited intelligence sharing session occurs in early November, Israel complains that they did not get much from the meeting.[51]

· Early October 1963 – Governor Connolly visits JFK and pushes for “nonpolitical” Dallas visit handing over planning of trip to Dallas Citizens Council, giving them say over luncheon site and motorcade route.[52]

· On October 8, Marvin Gheesling, a supervisor at FBI headquarters, takes Oswald off the espionage watch list. This ensured Oswald would not be removed from the motorcade route in Dallas, as he would not be seen as a security threat.[53]

· October 11, 1963 – DOJ requests AZC to register as foreign agent and expects response within 72 hours.[54]

· October 14, 1963 – AZC says they will file paperwork but asks for decision to be delayed until paperwork is reviewed.[55]

· October 14, 1963 – Ruth Paine informs Oswald of job at Texas School Book Depository (TSBD) building.[56]

· October 16, 1963 – Oswald begins his employment at the TSBD.[57]

· October 28, 1963 – JFK advance man Gerald Bruno flies down to Dallas to find a speaking site. Initial preference is the Hilton (where JFK spoke at during his last trip to Dallas) but this is booked out by American Bottlers of Carbonated Beverages convention and they refuse to give up the site. Part of this bottler’s convention were Seagrams and Perrier. The founder of Seagrams, Samuel Bronfman, and the founder of Perrier, Gustave Leven, were both financing Dimona. Due to unavailability of the Hilton, Bruno selects the Women’s Building. Bruno selects the Women’s Building despite suggestions that he pick the Trade Mart.[58] Neither the Hilton nor the Women’s building allow for the motorcade to go past the TSBD where Oswald is stationed. This means Oswald was stationed at the TSBD before the luncheon site was known, making understanding who drove the selection of the luncheon site vital to understanding who was behind the assassination.

· November 2, 1963 – alleged JFK assassination plot in Chicago fails as JFK cancels trip.

· November 5, 1963 - Israel informs Secretary of State that they will suggest a date for Dimona inspections shortly.[59]

· November 7, 1963 - Israel sends a second letter to Secretary of State saying Dimona inspection date will be supplied shortly and re-assured it will be before the reactor goes critical in response to US hearing French rumors that reactor will go critical sooner than expected.[60]

· November 15, 1963 - after incessant complaints from the Host Committee and from Governor John Connally, and threats by Connally to cancel the trip, the White House acquiesces to giving up the Women’s Building luncheon site and agrees to speak at the Trade Mart instead. It is not until this moment that a motorcade going past Oswald is made possible.[61]

· November 15-21, 1963 – Sam Bloom, head of the host committee, secures convertible vehicles for press, which are placed in the back of the motorcade (in a typical motorcade a flatbed truck is secured and placed in front of the president so that photos may be taken of him). Bloom’s PR agency prints various routes in the papers, ensuring Dealey Plaza is less crowded, hence less witnesses. Why is one of the top PR men in Dallas keeping the press and the public away from the president at the Dealey Plaza location?[62]

· November 16, 1963 - NY Times posts article attributing to Ben-Gurion an implication that nuclear weapons development is occurring at Dimona.[63]

· November 18, 1963 - Ben-Gurion denies that he hinted at nuclear weapons development at Dimona.[64]

· Ongoing during the year, though never urgent – many discussions on how to address the refugee issue, culminating with US support for UN resolution 194, article 11 at UN on Nov 20, 1963. Also pressures throughout the year for JFK to cut funding to Egypt, culminating in Gruening amendment in November 1963 to limit JFK’s ability to give foreign aid.

· November 22, 1963 - JFK assassinated.

It is no wonder Isaiah L. Kenen referred to 1963 as “the turbulent year.” And while JFK had many other struggles with various power players, none of the others so easily line up with the assassination timeline. Combat troops were not sent to Vietnam until 1965, and as mentioned previously, Goldwater was a bigger hawk on Vietnam than LBJ. Furthermore, JFK did not sign NSAM 263 to withdraw the first 1000 advisors from Vietnam until October 1963, but the assassination was far in the works by then, and his original request to Defense Secretary Robert McNamara to come up with a withdrawal plan was in May 1962,[65] long before the assassination appears to have been set in motion. Cuba was never invaded after JFK’s assassination. It is true that many of JFK’s policies toward the third world shifted after his murder, but these policies had been in place since 1961; they did not go through a shift in 1963. And despite many perceptions to the contrary, JFK’s view of the Soviets did not go through a radical shift either; he had spoken of his desires to end the Cold War and cooperate with the Soviets in items such as space exploration since the start of his presidency. While these other motives certainly existed, it is difficult to pinpoint one of them as the potential trigger of the crime, as the timelines do not really line up. The closest timeline to potentially line up that is often repeated in JFK assassination research is the Cuban Missile Crisis as the trigger for the plot. But as previously mentioned, the U.S. never invaded Cuba after the assassination, and if the military was so concerned about JFK being a threat to national security, why did they wait over a year to remove him, only to remove him going into an election year?

Something has to drive the timeline of the crime. It cannot just be a random meshing of motives. A sophisticated plot would be difficult to pull off with too many chefs in the kitchen. And if one player has an urgent timeline, would they really allow other players to get involved and potentially leak the plot or derail their timeline?

Now that the timeline has been outlined, let’s move on to the players.

Below is a broad overview of the individuals who, wittingly or unwittingly, helped make the assassination possible. To understand the crime—and who may have been behind it—it is necessary to first examine those who had a direct and measurable effect on its successful execution:

· James Angleton - Controlled Oswald’s government files / created WWIII virus in Oswald’s files (i.e. tied Oswald to KGB assassinations which was then used to scare everyone into participating in a cover up).[66] Angleton ran “CIA within the CIA,” had close ties to former CIA head Allen Dulles and was very close to the Mossad. Angleton had his own existential motive (at risk of being fired and tried for treason - Dimona inspections would have possibly (perhaps likely) revealed uranium smuggling operation, and Angleton would have likely been implicated, or at the least, viewed as negligent). His personal existential motive was tied to Israeli existential motive. Personal existential motive is likely to be a greater factor than anything anyone else might have wanted from Angleton.

· Marvin Gheesling - FBI counterintelligence agent took Oswald off FBI watch list (this may possibly have been under orders of Angleton, though we do not know), Angleton was CIA liaison to FBI.[67]

· Clay Shaw – Appears to have monitored Oswald in New Orleans – Connected to CIA and also on the board of Permindex whose de-facto head Louis Bloomfield (and his brother Bernard Bloomfield) were financing Dimona.[68] Bloomfield also tied to Zim Shipping which was accused by a whistleblower of smuggling uranium from NUMEC to Israel.[69] Jim Garrison (who unsuccessfully prosecuted Shaw for the murder of JFK) believed Shaw was making trips to Montreal to visit with Bloomfield.[70] Shaw also technically worked under the Sterns. They were on the board of the International Trade Mart,[71] helped finance JFK’s pre-presidential transition period after his election,[72] (bringing to mind Bob Dylan’s lyrics in “Murder Most Foul,” “You’ve got unpaid debts and we’ve come to collect”) and have even been accused of financing NUMEC,[73] though there is no solid proof of this last point. The Sterns used their media network to establish Oswald legend for the public. They are the ones who captured footage of Oswald in August 1963.[74] Arnon Milchan, tied to Israeli nukes program ,[75] finances film JFK about Shaw. Fails to disclose Shaw’s ties to Israel’s nukes program via Permindex and possibly via Sterns. Dimona was financed by approximately 25 private donors, only a small subset of which have been publicly disclosed.[76] Given there were three billion people on the planet at the time, the probability of Shaw’s ties to Bloomfield being random are slim to none.

· Other lower-level characters hanging around Oswald in New Orleans – not sure if these players (Banister, Ferrie) had any concrete role in the assassination, though Ferrie did call Lawrence Meyers (in Chicago, where Banister was from). Meyers then visited Jack Ruby and supported his cover story, so Ferrie was likely involved, perhaps unwittingly.[77] Ferrie appears to have US intelligence connections, but he is communicating with Ruby via Lawrence Meyers. Meyers tied to B’nai B’rith, which is suspected of having Israeli intelligence ties.[78] On its board of overseers sat Edgar Bronfman, whose father, Samuel Bronfman, was financing Dimona.[79]

· Ruth Paine: Monitored Oswald in Dallas - likely connected to CIA[80] / connection to mistress of Dulles[81] / seemed to be supportive of Israel though we don’t know for sure (she worked with various Jewish organizations) / taking lessons in Yiddish,[82] Ruby tried to get access to Oswald by accompanying Yiddish press[83] (likely no relation but Yiddish speaking population in Dallas small, it should have been researched to see if a connection could be made between Paine and Ruby).

· George de Mohrenschildt - Appears to be some sort of “babysitter” of Oswald before handing him off to Ruth Paine in the spring of 1963.[84] Later said he feared the FBI and the “Jewish mafia.”[85] He appeared to have connections to CIA and French intelligence.[86] Also, friends with Jean de Menil, president of Schlumberger Corporation.[87] De Menil on board of Permindex[88] and Banister/Ferrie would pick up explosives from Schlumberger corporation in support of anti-Castro activities.[89]

· The Stern family - Captured video/audio footage of Oswald (in August 1963)[90] to establish official narrative – supportive of Israel[91] with a deceased family member having some CIA connections,[92] alleged to be involved in NUMEC financing.[93] Obviously, whoever plotted the murder, trusted the Sterns to safely hold on to the footage of a “nobody” until it was ready for primetime after the assassination.

· Lawrence Meyers - Connection between New Orleans (Ferrie) and Dallas (Ruby)[94] and also Ruby’s cover guy on the weekend of the assassination (told Warren Commission Ruby “worshipped” JFK),[95] active in B’nai B’rith (suspected of having Israeli intelligence ties),[96] worked in the sporting goods business in Chicago (though no evidence he had any links to Klein’s Sporting Goods in Chicago which allegedly sold Oswald the rifle), daughter worked as a nuclear chemist, son in Army intelligence.[97] Meyers travelling down to Dallas before the assassination and staying for the weekend to serve as Ruby’s cover guy implies that the decision to potentially use Ruby to shoot Oswald may have been in play prior to the assassination.

· Sam Bloom - Head of the host committee in Dallas.[98] The host committee (which appears to have been actively led by Bloom) made various questionable decisions that contributed to the assassination (like putting press at the back of the motorcade so no photos/videos taken of assassination,[99] like printing inconsistent routes in the papers, so Dealey Plaza less crowded, etc.). Bloom involved in luncheon site and motorcade route meetings.[100] He also encouraged police to make Oswald available to the press (where Ruby shot him).[101] Ruby had Bloom’s contact info scribbled on a card in his apartment.[102] Bloom was supportive of Israel,[103] a friend of LBJ,[104] and connected to Dal-Tex building, where shooters may have been stationed. His brother-in-law was head of a strange dummy organization (Dallas Uranium and Oil) which had a phone number in the Dal-Tex building, even though the building dealt with textile companies.[105] According to one of Bloom’s employees, “That project [ JFK’s trip to Dallas], like all non-advertising projects at Bloom, was total madness. Secret Service men, aides to the President, press people—they all swarmed around the agency for days.”[106] According to Elizabeth Harris, it was through the “ubiquitous Bloom” that the Secret Service worked with the host committee.[107]

· Dallas Citizens Council / Dallas Chamber of Commerce – These entities compromised the host committee in Dallas (which was led by Sam Bloom).[108] Various individuals pushed for Trade Mart over Women’s building (which would have had alternate motorcade route that did not go past TSBD) – some individuals, like Bloom, were supportive of Israel, at least one defense contractor, Dallas Citizens Council consisted mainly of approx. 100 CEOs,[109] probably had intelligence links, Mayor Earle Cabell was a member of Dallas Citizens Council (though no active participation in luncheon discussions).[110] Mayor Earle Cabell was the brother of Charles Cabell, one of the CIA men let go by Kennedy after the Bay of Pigs.

· American Bottler’s convention – forced JFK advance man to pick a different site than the one he wanted (the Hilton, which JFK had spoken at the prior year, which would have avoided motorcade route going past Oswald).[111] Not clear if there is a direct connection here but without this convention booking the Hilton (and refusing to give it up), the assassination could not have happened. Multiple financiers of Israel’s nukes program are founders of carbonated beverage companies.[112]

· John Connally – Pushed very hard for Trade Mart location. Threatened to cancel the trip if JFK did not speak at Trade mart.[113] Without Connally’s insistence, JFK would have spoken at Women’s Building and not gone past TSBD where Oswald was stationed. Connally later shot, so not witting participant but perhaps manipulated in some way to push for Trade Mart. He was close to both LBJ and Sam Bloom as well as to the Navy and likely others.

· Men arrested in Dal-Tex building on the 3rd floor where Sam Bloom connected office located were connected to same organized crime networks as Ruby, with the head (Meyer Lansky) supportive of Israel and tied to US intelligence/Navy, one of them may have met up with Ruby and Meyers the night before (staying at same hotel as Meyers).[114] Not clear if these men were tied to assassination or how but their arrest likely not coincidental.

· Emory Roberts - Secret Service agent who called off other agents from JFK’s vehicle, took them drinking the night before, loyal friend to LBJ.[115] LBJ said Roberts is the first person he sees in the morning and the last one he sees at night.[116] Not much else known about him other than his close relationship to LBJ. The head of the Secret Service chose the Women’s Building over the Trade Mart as the lunch location,[117] so this implies strongly that the secret service as an institution was not involved in the assassination, and that Roberts (and perhaps others) were compromised by parties outside of the typical command line.

· Jack Ruby – organized crime figure, worked under Lansky,[118] appears to have contacted Sam Bloom before Oswald transfer where he shot Oswald (FBI found Bloom’s contact info scribbled in Ruby’s apartment).[119] Allegedly Bloom was urging police to make Oswald available to the press.[120] Also, closely connected to Lawrence Meyers (his cover guy),[121] giving Ruby Zionist ties from both the Lansky side and the Meyers side, not to mention through his contact with Sam Bloom.

· The assassins – don’t know who these were, perhaps some Cuban exiles involved, perhaps one French assassin, these could have possibly been under the control of Angleton or Lansky, both had ties to Cuban exiles and/or could have gotten assassins from anywhere.

· Eugene Rostow – first person to suggest the Warren Commission[122] – supportive of Israel, big cold warrior,[123] others later pushing Warren Commission (like Dean Acheson, Joseph Alsop) were big establishment figures.[124] Acheson had no known interest in Israel (but he did work earlier in his career with Henry Morgenthau, who was involved with organizing financing for Dimona).[125]

· Navy autopsy – Appear to have performed a “cover up” autopsy, promoted the lone nut thesis. At this point technically LBJ commander in chief and they would have to report to him, not clear why they did cursory autopsy, the fact that they pushed lone nut thesis goes against the theory pushed by some that they killed JFK to invade Cuba and start WWIII, if that was the case, why not claim multiple shooters, easier to argue Cuba and/or Soviets behind assassination (and hence convince public of need for war) with multiple shooters. The fact that they pushed the lone nut thesis implies war was not the desired outcome of the assassination. Much is also made of the fact that Airforce Chief Curtis Lemay allegedly flew in from Canada to be at the autopsy.[126] If he had known about the assassination beforehand, would he not have made sure to be in town, as anything can happen with flights? Lastly, it was not the Secret Service who snatched the body from Dallas, but rather JFK’s folks, Kenny O’Donnel, Lawrence O’Brien, and Dave Powers, whose motives were almost certainly innocent.[127]

· LBJ - instrumental in cover-up, ran with Angleton’s WWIII virus story and coerced everyone to participate in cover-up, though initially did not want Warren Commission,[128] close to both Ben-Gurion (whom he was speaking with behind JFK’s back in 1963) and with Abe Feinberg (organizing financing of Dimona).[129] Close to many other powerful interests, such as military industrial complex. Also close to the Navy, who performed the autopsy, as well as Sam Bloom (head of host committee)[130] and Emory Roberts (Secret Service agent responsible for lax security).[131]

· Warren Commission – Run by Dulles; the magic bullet man, aka Arlen Spector, was big Israel supporter.

As can be seen from the timeline and players above, a case can be built against Israel. It can be argued that individuals such as the Sterns, such as Lawrence Meyers, such as Sam Bloom, among others, were working in the interest of Israel. It can be argued that the reason Ben-Gurion was speaking with LBJ about Dimona in 1963 was to get assurance that were JFK removed, LBJ would pursue the desired policies. And LBJ, of course, had his own motives. He was at risk of being dropped from the 1964 campaign.

Did every individual involved in the crime have direct ties to Israel? No, but the same can be said about any of the often-repeated suspects. Indeed, most of the individuals financing Dimona were not even located in Israel, but does that mean they were not working on Israel’s behalf? Some crucial individuals, such as John Connally, and certainly others as well, were not even witting participants. It is true that Connally had close ties to the Navy, but would the Navy really put one of their own in harm’s way? It is more likely that Connally was manipulated, perhaps by the host committee.

Whether it be Angleton and his control of Oswald’s files, whether it be Shaw and the Sterns in New Orleans, whether it be Lawrence Meyers (connection between New Orleans and Dallas and Ruby’s cover guy), whether it be the host committee (Sam Bloom), whether it be Eugene Rostow recommending the Warren Commission, ties to Israeli interests, and particularly to Dimona, are all over the assassination. Does that prove Israel was behind the crime? No. And I am not arguing that it does. But I am saying that in fairness to John F. Kennedy, we should not shun any beneficiary of the assassination as a potential suspect, particularly one that has strong circumstantial ties to the assassination.

So much focus is placed on Oswald that so many other vital elements of the plot are completely ignored. Countless books are written about Oswald and his potential ties to the CIA, but virtually none of them mention that Oswald was placed into the TSBD before the luncheon site was even known. And yet, virtually no one takes the time to figure out how the luncheon site came to be and who controlled those decisions. In this way, Oswald served as the perfect patsy. He got everyone to focus on him. If we want to have any hope of understanding the crime, it is important that we broaden the story beyond the patsy, as, after all, the patsy is the individual the culprits wanted everyone to focus on. Furthermore, any hypothesis as to why JFK was killed must outline a clear timeline of policy events in comparison to key touchpoints of the assassination planning and must also explain why alternative options could not be pursued.

Again, I did not write this article to argue who was behind the assassination. That, I do not know. But what I do know is that for far too long, one vital suspect has been ignored and instead a myth has been promulgated. Skeptics often demand documented proof, as if such crimes are actually recorded on paper. But what we do have is a clear pattern, via both the timeline and the players involved. And solving crimes, at the end of the day, is about pattern recognition. No one gives you the answer on a silver platter. I do strongly agree, however, that maintaining skepticism toward all potential hypotheses about the crime is essential.

It is worth closing this article with a quote from JFK:

As every past generation has had to disenthrall itself from an inheritance of truisms and stereotypes, so in our own time we must move on from the reassuring repetition of stale phrases to a new, difficult, but essential confrontation with reality. For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie—deliberate, contrived, and dishonest—but the myth—persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought. Mythology distracts us everywhere—in government as in business, in politics as in economics, in foreign affairs as in domestic affairs.[132]

For too long the myth has persisted that JFK “turned” during his final year, leading to his assassination. But JFK was always committed to the same ideals. So, let’s stop focusing on the myth and start looking at the actual policies which were pressing in November 1963, the ones which could not wait until re-election, or for that matter, not even until January 1964, the ones that differed from 1961 and 1962, that began in the latter parts of 1962. Not many policies fit into this category. And let’s look beyond the multi-layered Oswald legend and start analyzing all the components of the assassination and all the players who were needed to pull off the crime. Let’s stop shunning any entity with motive and with clear circumstantial ties to the assassination as a suspect, particularly an entity that still benefits daily, all these years later, from that crime. John F. Kennedy deserves that much.

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[80] Garrison, On the Trail of the Assassins, 62 and DiEugenio, Destiny Betrayed, 197.

[81] DiEugenio, Destiny Betrayed, 196.

[82] Warren Commission Testimony of Ruth Hyde Paine, March 21, 1964, https://www.jfk-ass

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[87] Ibid.

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[93] Michael Collins Piper, Final Judgment (Washington, DC: American Free Press, 2017),

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[107] Elizabeth Harris, “Looking Back in Sorrow,” The Washington Post, November 20, 1988,

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