Monika Wiesak

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
3d

The spotlight in on the JFK assassination now in keeping with the spotlight being on Israel and on Epstein. Zionism is a fanaticism fueled with self-righteousness that will stop at nothing. I suspect Oct 7 was allowed to happen by Netanyahu and he is accordingly doing all he can to suppress any independent investigation of it. We are more reliant on journalism now that MSM has been revealed for the sham it is, Larry Ellison openly making it more so. Social media and truly independent media go hand in hand as very bright spots in these dark times.

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X K's avatar
X K
3dEdited

Well this is quite fascinating… The inklings prior to this that I had of Israel being involved in the assassination are: 1) Kennedy’s catching on to what the Zionists were up to in securing approval of the 1947 UNSCOP Partition Plan in 1947 and the General Assembly vote creating Israel in 1948 when he was briefly working as journalist after the war; 2) his opposition to Israel becoming an atomic power; 3) the uranium theft from this country; and 4) his and RFK’s efforts in Feb. 1963 to get the AZC to register as a foreign lobby.

Sketchy, yes, but also of a pattern. Atop all this is what I have come to be aware of since Oct. 7th - the utter ruthlessness of Israel since even well before May 15, 1948.

Now with this, like the many colored glass pieces in a kaleidoscope, if turned just right a pattern emerges.

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