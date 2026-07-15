Monika Wiesak

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annaroo1021's avatar
annaroo1021
1dEdited

The problem with these oversight committees is that they can be coopted, which is the predicament we have now. These 3 and 4 letter agencies answer to powerful groups. The result is polluted air, water, dangerous drugs and therapies, contaminated food, fake food, and the most unhealthy and chronically ill American people, alarmingly, even children.

I appreciate your writings. Thank you.

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Dora Taylor's avatar
Dora Taylor
10h

I was part of the generation that benefited from JFK's physical fitness program that supported sports and promoted good eating habits. At the time, I hated having to take the physical fitness exam at the end of every semester but it brought about a generation of people who are healthier and live longer than the generations before us. Unfortunately, over time the program was eliminated and you can see the effects in the youth today.

We were also pushed to reach for the stars in whatever we pursue. Watching the space program develop and the landing on the moon had a profound effect on a generation.

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