Monika Wiesak

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
3d

Your mention of how the assassination was a "saved by the bell" event for Dimona reinforces my view that of all the possible conspirators, Israel was the one with the greatest sense of urgency.

This helps explain why Ben-Gurion and the other ex terrorists who ran Israel would not have believed they could wait for the outcome of the 1964 election in order to get a new president.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
2d

Lots of great information and insights here.

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