A name that is rarely raised in JFK research, but should be, is the name of Abraham Feinberg. Feinberg, unbeknownst to JFK, was organizing the financing for Israel’s Dimona nuclear weapons program. He occupied a number of prominent executive positions, had a long relationship with Brandeis University and helped organize support for democratic presidential candidates.

During the 1960 presidential campaign, Feinberg approached JFK. According to close JFK friend Charles Bartlett, “As an American citizen, he was outraged to have a Zionist group come to him and say, ‘We know your campaign is in trouble. We’re willing to pay your bills if you let us have control of your Middle East policy.’” Bartlett recalled that Kennedy was deeply upset and concluded that “if he ever did get to be president, he was going to do something about it.”

JFK’s wariness of Feinberg was strong enough that he asked his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, to order a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) background check on him in March 1961. The background check confirmed Feinberg’s close ties to Israel but failed to uncover his role in organizing the financing of the highly secretive Dimona project.

In a previous Substack article, “JFK: Myth vs. Reality,” I outlined not only JFK’s battle over Dimona and the obvious reality that Feinberg had failed to gain control over JFK’s Middle East policy but also stressed the importance of the luncheon speaking site in Dallas. Oswald had been placed into the Texas School Book Depository building before the luncheon site was even known, implying that if there was a conspiracy to assassinate President John F. Kennedy, then the organizers either relied on dumb luck or had the ability to manipulate the selection of the luncheon site. The Dallas luncheon site came about as a result of the following chain of events:

In early October, Governor John Connolly visited JFK and pushed for a “nonpolitical” Dallas visit handing over planning of the trip to the Dallas Citizens Council & the Dallas Chamber of Commerce, which compromised the host committee, giving them say over the luncheon site and motorcade route. The head of the host committee was Sam Bloom, who ran the Bloom Advertising Agency. According to one of Bloom’s employees, “That project [ JFK’s trip to Dallas], like all non-advertising projects at Bloom, was total madness. Secret Service men, aides to the President, press people—they all swarmed around the agency for days.” The host committee (which appears to have been actively led by Bloom) made a series of questionable decisions that contributed to the circumstances surrounding the assassination. These included positioning the media at the rear of the motorcade—after Bloom secured convertible press vehicles instead of the customary flatbed truck—resulting in no press photographs or video footage of the assassination itself. Bloom’s advertising agency also published inconsistent motorcade routes in local newspapers, leaving Dealey Plaza less crowded than it otherwise might have been. Bloom was involved in luncheon site and motorcade route meetings. He also encouraged police to make Oswald available to the press (where Jack Ruby shot him). The FBI found a card in Ruby’s apartment with Bloom’s contact info scribbled on it. Bloom was a supporter of Israel, and a friend of Vice President Lyndon Johnson and Governor John Connolly. Why was one of the top PR men in the city keeping the press and public away from the Dealey Plaza location? And why did Bloom, while avoiding press coverage for JFK, seek it for Oswald? Would a PR man not be consistent and seek press access for both?

JFK’s advance man, Jerry Bruno, wanted JFK to speak at the Hilton, which would not have allowed for the motorcade route to go past the TSBD, however the American Bottlers of Carbonated Beverages Convention had booked the site and did not want to give it up. Multiple financiers of Israel’s nukes program are founders of carbonated beverage companies.

After being informed that the Hilton was unavailable, Bruno selected the Women’s Building, which also did not allow for the motorcade to go past the TSBD. However, the host committee, and in particular, Governor John Connolly, suggested Bruno choose the Trade Mart instead, which did allow for the motorcade to go past the TSBD. Bruno then went to the head of the Secret Service, Gerald Behn, and Behn informed Bruno that he preferred the Women’s Building, so Bruno informed the Host Committee that he was sticking with the Women’s Building. However, Connolly then threatened to cancel the trip, and Bruno finally acquiesced on November 15 to the Trade Mart location.

Without this chain of events, JFK could not have been assassinated in front of the TSBD. Much is often made of the fact that former CIA Director Allen Dulles met with Treasury Secretary Douglas Dillon a few months prior to the assassination. Some argue that he did this to involve the Secret Service in the crime. However, the head of the Secret Service chose a lunch location that did not allow the motorcade to go past the TSBD. This shows how little attention many pay to the lunch location but should, as this fact makes the Dulles anecdote irrelevant. If the Secret Service as an institution was involved in the assassination, then the head of the Secret Service would not have chosen the Women’s Building as the lunch location. It does appear that at least one Secret Service agent, Emory Roberts, was compromised, but that is different from the institution as a whole. What we do know, however, is that it was the insistence of the Host Committee which made the luncheon site, and hence the assassination, possible.

The question then becomes, what if Bruno had not acquiesced and Governor John Connolly had cancelled the trip? There is evidence of a potential assassination plot prior to Dallas, on November 2, in Chicago, which failed after JFK made a last-minute cancellation. But, what was JFK’s schedule after Dallas? In my Substack article, “JFK: Myth vs. Reality,” I detailed how those involved with Dimona were effectively “saved by the bell” by the assassination of JFK, which spared them from the end-of-year inspections of the Dimona nuclear facility that had been promised to the president following his repeated and forceful demands.

According to documents at the JFK Library, Abraham Feinberg “strongly recommended” to JFK, initially in May and then again in August, that he accept a speaking invitation for December 5, 1963, at the Weizmann Institute of Science. The chairman of the institute even offered to move the annual event, which had always been in New York City, to Washington DC if that would make it more possible for the President to attend. He further wrote, “Because of the President’s interest in the Eleanor Roosevelt Cancer Research Fund, we are prepared to allocate $1 million of the proceeds for an Eleanor Roosevelt Chair in cancer research at the Weizmann Institute.” JFK ultimately accepted the invitation to speak in New York City.

In early November, the executive vice president of the institute proactively reached out to the White House and asked to be briefed on the various aspects of the security arrangements.

Feinberg served as president of the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, the official U.S. support organization responsible for raising funds for the Weizmann Institute of Science, a public research university and graduate school in Israel.

In addition to the speaking engagement at the Weizmann Institute of Science, JFK was also invited by Brandeis University to a mid-December speaking engagement, also in New York City, though this author does not know if this second invitation was accepted. Feinberg had close ties to Brandeis, serving as chairman of the board of trustees from 1954 to 1961.

JFK did not make it out of Dallas. Although Feinberg’s strong recommendation that the president deliver a speech in New York City in early December may have been entirely coincidental, it raises a legitimate question. Given the importance of the Dallas luncheon venue in the events of November 22, had JFK survived Dallas, would he also have survived New York City? Would he have lived to see the “end of the year”?