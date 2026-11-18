This month marks the 63-year anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It is a wound that haunts the United States far more than most of its citizens understand. As someone who has extensively studied Kennedy’s presidency, it is a wound I feel deeply. I am painfully aware that President Kennedy worked harder to serve the interests of my generation than any president who has served during my lifetime. And sadly, we are nowhere near any semblance of justice, but concerned citizens are doing their best to inch forward toward that goal.

Much nonsense continues to be published about both the man and his assassination. To combat these misleading portrayals, it is important to shine a light on who JFK really was, what he was doing, and what he stood for, to keep his genuine memory alive. He has served as an immense inspiration for me and countless others and deserves to be remembered and honored. He remains a reflection of the best of the United States. This month, in particular, offers an opportunity to revisit his policies, reflect on his vision, and remind Americans—and indeed people throughout the world—of the qualities of leadership worth striving for. It is also a time to reflect on the extraordinary loss suffered on that dreadful November 22, 1963, and all that was cut short.

What follows is not intended to provide an exhaustive examination of Kennedy’s policies or the far-reaching consequences his assassination had for millions of people around the globe. (Those subjects are explored in greater depth in my book on his presidency, America’s Last President: What the World Lost When It Lost John F. Kennedy). Rather, the purpose here is to offer a general outline of the high-level themes which permeated his policies and outlook, with particular focus placed on the United States and how its citizens continue to feel the consequences of the loss.

Sovereignty

John F. Kennedy spoke of how America’s first president, George Washington, had warned Americans about passionate attachments to other nations. JFK proclaimed, “Washington told our forefathers in this country to reject permanent, inveterate, antipathies against particular nations and passionate attachments for others and said any nation failing in this is to some degree a slave. He warned against foreign influences, which seek to tamper with domestic factions, to practice the arts of seduction, to mislead public opinion.”

Arguably, the greatest foreign influence on US policy since the Kennedy assassination, has been Israeli. What did JFK try to do to combat this? In 1963 he was working hard to register the American Zionist Council, the precursor to AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) as a foreign agent. His assassination curtailed any further attempts at enforcement of such registration.

It was not only foreign influence which threatened US sovereignty, but also the undue influence of wealth on presidential elections. After all, a people are not really sovereign if only a handful of wealthy individuals drive the decisions of the nation. As JFK stated, “It is not healthy for the democratic process—or for ethical standards in our government—to keep our national candidates in this position of dependence.” As such, JFK pushed for campaign finance reforms which would allow for the public financing of presidential campaigns. This pursuit, also, was dropped after Kennedy’s assassination.

Just as JFK recognized the need for sovereignty for the United States from foreign influence and from large wealth, he also recognized the need for sovereignty for each nation. He was a strong supporter of national independence movements across the globe, stating “The pursuit of knowledge itself implies a world where men are free to follow out the logic of their own ideas. It implies a world where nations are free to solve their own problems and to realize their own ideals. It implies in short, a world where collaboration emerges from the voluntary decision of nations strong in their own independence and in their own self-respect. It implies I believe the kind of world which is emerging before our eyes, a world produced by the revolution of national independence. … We must seize the vision of a free and diverse world and shape our policies to speed progress towards a more flexible world order.”

Peace

John F. Kennedy spoke of what peace meant to him, “What kind of a peace do I mean and what kind of a peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I’m talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living, the kind that enables men and nations to grow and to hope and build a better life for their children, not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women, not merely peace in our time, but peace in all time.”

President Kennedy faced immense pressures to escalate various global conflicts which could have resulted in catastrophic war. However, he successfully averted war with the Soviets over Berlin and Cuba, refused to Americanize the Vietnam war and was seeking to negotiate the neutralization of Vietnam. After his assassination, the Vietnam war was Americanized and 500K combat troops were sent to the nation. The war cost countless lives and dollars and remains a stain on this nation’s history.

Disarmament

Arguably, the most important issue to President Kennedy was nuclear disarmament. He declared, “In the long run, the only real security in this age of nuclear peril rests not in armament but in disarmament.” As President, he successfully achieved the signing of the atmospheric nuclear test ban treaty. He hoped this would be a first step toward nuclear disarmament. At the same time in which he was negotiating the treaty, in the summer of 1963, he was placing heavy pressure on Israel to allow for detailed inspection of their Dimona nuclear facility. He believed if Israel acquired nuclear weapons, it would destabilize the Middle East, encourage other nations in the region to pursue nuclear development, create resentment toward the United States, and would destroy any realistic goals of non-proliferation and ultimate nuclear disarmament.

After his assassination, hopes of nuclear disarmament vanished and Israel became a nuclear power, arguably leading to many of the tensions and wars which have plagued the Middle East since, including up to this day. As JFK expressed in a meeting, if Israel acquired nuclear weapons, “we’d have a bitch of [a scenario].” It can certainly be argued that the last 60+ years of endless Middle Eastern wars have proven JFK to be correct.

Prosperity/Strength

A Constant theme running through JFK’s presidency was the building of a strong United States. He believed that a nation’s strength began with its people, declaring, “The strength of our democracy and our country is really no greater in the final analysis than the well-being of our citizens.” “If we move with high unemployment from recession to recession without educating our children, and giving opportunity to our workers, and security for our aged, what is our boast around the world? This job of building freedom around the world begins here in this … country.”

As president, JFK placed heavy focus on expanding educational and employment opportunities for youth, on building a strong economy for the middle class and on protecting the elderly. During his presidency, he managed to raise the real value of wages by keeping inflation in check, increase the minimum wage by 25 percent, increase other social benefits to those in need, and reduce unemployment, all while decreasing taxes and without significant impact on the deficit. He increased Social Security benefits and pushed for Medicare (which was well on its way to passing at the time of his assassination).

As he stated, “Our national security is not divisible. Its strength lies not in our guns alone, but in the economic and political strength that we can develop, and in the hearts and minds of the American people.”

If one compares the Kennedy years, (expanded health insurance, increased Social Security, low inflation) to today’s struggles with rampant inflation, unaffordable health care, and at-risk Social Security, one has to wonder if perhaps we should stop gobbling up sensational stories about JFK’s alleged personal life and start following his leadership and policies.

Lending a Helping Hand

JFK proclaimed, “If a few are prosperous and many are poor then the stability of the world will be endangered.” He firmly believed that helping people around the globe achieve higher standards of living was not simply a moral obligation, but also a matter of practical importance to American national security. In his view, promoting global economic and social well-being was integral to safeguarding the long-term security and prosperity of the American people:

I cannot emphasize … how important this [foreign aid] bill is. … This is as important dollar for dollar as any expenditure for national defense itself. … I recognize that many of our fellow citizens disapprove of it, but I really believe that that’s because they do not recognize how closely tied in it is to our national interests. They support these large expenditures for defense in many cases and oppose this and yet I put the two side by side and in many areas, this is the most important. …

It is worth asking whether the United States would be facing the same immigration and border challenges today had it continued the kind of sustained commitment to helping economically disadvantaged nations improve living conditions and opportunities for their people that characterized Kennedy’s approach during his presidency.

The story of John F. Kennedy is ultimately about far more than the man himself; it is about us, our society, and the world we have inherited. What deserves our attention is not simply the sequence of events that unfolded on that dreadful day in Dallas, but the profound ways in which its aftermath altered the course of history and shaped the world in which we live.

One can make a compelling argument that the average American might be living in considerably better circumstances today had Kennedy survived and been able to see his vision and policies through. It is difficult not to contemplate how different our world might look had his presidency continued: perhaps a United States less entangled in seemingly endless Middle Eastern wars, without today’s multi-trillion-dollar national debt, persistent inflation, growing concerns about the future of Social Security, the erosion of the middle class, and a political system increasingly defined by elections in which voters feel compelled to choose the lesser of two evils.

The consequences of Kennedy’s assassination continue to reverberate through American life to this day, influencing the world we inhabit in ways both visible and less readily recognized. His death compels us to confront fundamental questions about the path our nation subsequently followed, the opportunities and possibilities that have been lost, and the extraordinary extent to which a single moment in history can alter the course of a nation and shape the lives of generations to come.