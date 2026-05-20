Monika Wiesak

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
6d

No matter who we vote for, wibd up with John McCain.

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robert e williamson jr's avatar
robert e williamson jr
6d

The lobby business has developed into a haven for dark money.

cia stood idly by while a man of PEACE was murdered 11-22-63, 63 years later we have a White house running a criminal enterprise committed to reducing our constitution to ruble.

money in politics jfk was the last true visionary president.

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