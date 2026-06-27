In his recent Substack article, “The NDAA Proposed Merger of the U.S. and Israeli Military is Strategically Unwise and Inherently Unconstitutional,”[1] former Congressman Dennis Kucinich (who served as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s initial presidential campaign manager) raises important questions regarding Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2027. Kucinich describes the proposal as follows: “It calls for the integration of military planning, intelligence sharing, technological development, procurement systems, research capabilities, and strategic operations in ways that blur the distinction between two sovereign nations.”

This proposed section has generated much conversation and controversy. One important question to ask is, why integrate such capabilities, why not simply sign a mutual defense treaty? Indeed, many US politicians have repeatedly proclaimed Israel to be the United States’ “greatest ally” making it surprising that no such treaty exists. Such a treaty would likely need to define the borders that would be applicable to the treaty and Israel has never had solidly defined borders. It has, over the years, slowly expanded its territory.

The question then becomes, why did Israel make a large push for a security guarantee in 1963, repeatedly pressing President John F. Kennedy? And why did Lyndon Johnson not offer Israel a formal security guarantee despite reversing all the other policies toward Israel which had created, in the words of Israeli Minister Mordechai Gazit, “a state of crisis” in the US/Israeli relationship[2] under the Kennedy administration? After all, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “Historians generally regard Johnson as the President most uniformly friendly to Israel” and “Israel has had no better friend” than Lyndon Johnson.[3] Johnson was very close to Abraham Feinberg, who was organizing the financing for Israel’s nuclear weapons program.[4] According to reporter Seymour Hersh, Feinberg “enjoyed the greatest presidential access and influence … with Lyndon Johnson. … Even the most senior members of the National Security Council [under Johnson] understood that any issue raised by Feinberg had to be answered.”[5] It was under Johnson that Israel is believed to have developed its initial nuclear weapons. Johnson did not show the same opposition to Israel’s nukes program as JFK had. At a September 9, 1963, meeting, JFK expressed, “One of the best arguments, of course, for [the nuclear test ban treaty] is actually what situation we’ll face if we ever [reject] this treaty, we would really be in one hell of a mess. … My God, every country heading towards nuclear, Israel, Egypt, … we’d have a bitch of [a scenario].”[6] It is also during Johnson’s presidency that Israel captured Gaza and the West Bank.

At a July 23, 1963, meeting, National Security Council Member Robert Komer, raised with JFK the lack of a US response to Israel’s request for a security guarantee: “One more problem before we leave, and that is the question of BG’s [Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion] letter, two and a half months ago, asking for a security guarantee. They’re asking every week, on the week, where is it?”[7]

At its May 7, 1963, annual conference AIPAC declared that one of its main objectives was the need for a clear security guarantee for Israel.[8] In a May 12 letter to JFK, Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion requested a formal security guarantee.[9] At a May 17 meeting, JFK contemplated a potential joint security guarantee to Israel and Egypt. At the meeting JFK clearly stated that the guarantee would be for the Tripartite Declaration, i.e. the borders and armistice lines established between Israel and its Arab neighbors in 1949.[10] Such a security guarantee would have meant no 1967 war and no expansion of Israeli territory. JFK sent a US representative, John J. McCloy (who later served on the Warren Commission) to approach Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser first. McCloy met with Nasser in late June; however, Nasser rejected the proposal of a joint security guarantee, indicating that he did not want an “umbrella” from the Western powers.[11] Partly due to Nasser’s rejection and partly due to CIA Director John McCone’s claims that not much was happening at Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility at the moment, JFK, by the July 23 meeting had shifted away from the desire for a security guarantee, “If Mr. McCloy goes at this point [to Israel to discuss arms limitation], it seems to me they’re gonna try to bargain out. As I understand it, Mr. McCone’s impression is they’re not doing anything very much, if that’s so, we’re not in so much of a hurry, and I’m afraid we may be selling quite a lot and not getting very much”. JFK recommended instead that the U.S. maintain pressure on Israel for inspections via communication between the US ambassador to Israel and the new Israeli Prime Minister, Levi Eshkol.[12] Eshkol ultimately agreed on August 19 to “end of year” inspections[13] and Kennedy formally denied the request for a security guarantee on October 3.[14]

We know Nasser did not want the joint security guarantee proposed by JFK, but the question becomes, what exactly did Israel want from JFK and why were they pushing so hard for a security guarantee in the late spring and summer of 1963? Any security guarantee offered by JFK would almost certainly have required not only an agreed definition of Israel’s borders, but also comprehensive access to the Dimona nuclear facility to verify that it was being used exclusively for peaceful purposes and that any pursuit of nuclear weapons had been abandoned. However, it is unclear that Israel was willing to give up on its nuclear weapons program. Indeed, in his farewell speech to the Armaments Development Authority (RAFAEL) on June 27, 1963, Ben-Gurion (who resigned on June 16 after an ultimatum from JFK) expressed, “I am confident that science is able to provide us with the weapon that will … deter our enemies.”[15]

If Israel did not intend to abandon its nuclear weapons program, then an obvious question arises: why seek a security guarantee from JFK at all? Any such guarantee would almost certainly have been contingent upon comprehensive inspections of the Dimona facility, and verification that Israel had renounced the development of nuclear weapons. Had those conditions not been met, there is good reason to question whether the guarantee would have remained in force. As JFK stated, “My God, we wouldn’t continue our guarantee of Germany if they started manufacturing nuclear weapons, which is really of vital importance to us, why should we guarantee Israel if they’re doing it?”[16] The 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories would have also likely invalidated any guarantee.

Whether intended or not, the campaign for a guarantee had the effect of convincing JFK that Israel was prepared to “bargain out” its nuclear ambitions. As a result, he failed to appreciate the extent to which the nuclear program had become integral to Israel’s long-term strategic vision, especially in the eyes of its principal architects and financial backers. This misunderstanding led him to underestimate the urgency of obtaining inspections of the Dimona reactor.

There is no doubt that many in Israel opposed the notion of the young nation becoming a nuclear power. Indeed, this is likely at least part of the reason why Ben Gurion secured financing from private donors located largely outside of Israel to develop its nukes. This private financing kept the program highly secretive. For those who directed and financed the program, however, the acquisition of nuclear weapons was viewed as essential to Israel’s long-term strategic objectives.

In my recent Substack article, “JFK: Myth vs. Reality,” (https://monikawiesak.substack.com/p/jfk-myth-vs-reality) I outlined a detailed timeline showing how Israel was effectively “saved by the bell” by the JFK assassination. Throughout all of 1963, Israel employed various tactics to delay JFK on his demand for inspections of their Dimona nuclear facility, with the resignation of its founding Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, playing a central role in that struggle. The push for a security guarantee no doubt contributed to the delay as well.

The persistent campaign for a U.S. security guarantee appears to have led JFK to believe that Israel’s refusal to permit inspections was primarily a negotiating tactic—a means of leveraging access to Dimona in exchange for a formal security commitment. An alternative interpretation, however, is that the resistance to inspections reflected deeper concerns: not only the desire to conceal the development of a nuclear weapons program, but also the possibility that US-supplied nuclear materials had been diverted to support it.[17]

In any case, to this day, proper inspections of Dimona have yet to occur. The cursory inspections conducted during the Johnson administration occurred only after the nuclear reactor had already gone critical (JFK demanded and was promised inspections before it went critical). Johnson’s inspections were not the detailed inspections that JFK had demanded. Instead of pursuing Dimona inspections, Congress is now considering merging US interests with Israeli interests in a way which would have been inconceivable during the Kennedy administration. As JFK cautioned, “I’m afraid we may be selling quite a lot and not getting very much.”

[1]

[2] “John F. Kennedy Administration: Memorandum on Palestinian Refugee Item in UN,

Relations with Arabs (November 21, 1963),” Jewish Virtual Library, https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/memorandum-on-palestinian-refugee-item-in-un-relations-with-arabs-november-1963.

[3] JTA and Ron Kampeas, “Israel Has Had No Better Friend,” May 9, 2018, Haaretz, https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/2018-05-09/ty-article/lyndon-johnson-no-better-friend/0000017f-e356-d9aa-afff-fb5ea2b60000.

[4] Michael Karpin, The Bomb in the Basement (New York, NY: Simon & Schuster, 2006), 136-137.

[5] Seymour M. Hersh, The Samson Option: Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal and American Foreign Policy (New York, NY: Random House, 1991), 192.

[6] Papers of John F. Kennedy. Presidential Papers. President’s Office Files. Presidential Recordings. Meetings: Tape 109. Meeting on the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty with Senators Mansfield and Dirksen, 9 September 1963, https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/jfkpof-mtg-109-002.

[7] “Memorandum of Conversation, ’McCloy’s Near East Arms Limitation Probe; Security Guarantee for Israel,’ July 23, 1963, Top Secret,” National Security Archive, https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/document/18736-national-security-archive-doc-37-memorandum and Papers of John F. Kennedy. Presidential Papers. President’s Office Files. Presidential Recordings. Meetings: Tape 100/A36. Near East and Israel, 23 July 1963, https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/jfkpof-mtg-100-001.

[8] Papers of John F. Kennedy. Presidential Papers. National Security Files. Countries. Israel: General, May 1963: 5-9, https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/jfknsf-119-012#?image_identifier=JFKNSF-119-012-p0015.

[9] Prime Minister Ben-Gurion to President Kennedy, 12 May 1963, with State Department memo attached, 14 May 1963, Secret, National Security Archive, https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/document/18724-national-security-archive-doc-25-prime-minister.

[10] Papers of John F. Kennedy. Presidential Papers. President’s Office Files. Presidential Recordings. Meetings: Tape 88. Arms Limitation/Israel, 17 May 1963, https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/jfkpof-mtg-088-001.

[11] “Memorandum of Conversation, ’McCloy’s Near East Arms Limitation Probe; Security Guarantee for Israel,’ July 23, 1963, Top Secret,” National Security Archive, https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/document/18736-national-security-archive-doc-37-memorandum and Papers of John F. Kennedy. Presidential Papers. President’s Office Files. Presidential Recordings. Meetings: Tape 100/A36. Near East and Israel, 23 July 1963, https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/jfkpof-mtg-100-001.

[12] Ibid.

[13] U.S. Embassy Israel telegram 204 to State Department, August 19, 1963, National Security Archive, https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/document/18739-national-security-archive-doc-40- u-s-embassy.

[14] Letter from President Kennedy to Tel Aviv, October 3, 1963, https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/US-Israel/jfkrealliance100363.pdf.

[15] Avner Cohen, Israel and the Bomb (New York, NY: Columbia University Press, 1998), 13.

[16] Papers of John F. Kennedy. Presidential Papers. President’s Office Files. Presidential Recordings. Meetings: Tape 88. Arms Limitation/Israel, 17 May 1963, https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/jfkpof-mtg-088-001.

[17] Roger J. Mattson, “The NUMEC Affair: Did Highly Enriched Uranium from the U.S. Aid Israel’s Nuclear Weapon’s Program?,” National Security Archive, November 2, 2016, https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/nuclear-vault/2016-11-02/numec-affair-did-highly-enriched-uranium-us-aid-israels-nuclear-weapons-program.