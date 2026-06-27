Monika Wiesak

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
2d

There is certainly a lot of suspicion regarding the JFK assassination. Now would be the time for anyone with inside information to step forward, that person being elderly but a patriot for clearing up so many decades of cover-up. Though I believe the “special relationship” is doomed, the end of it in progress, a revelation about JFK would end it immediately.

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Alci Enrique Medina's avatar
Alci Enrique Medina
2d

Excellent Monika. :)

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